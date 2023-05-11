Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects

Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairSmall Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailSmall Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, HandrailSmall Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsSmall Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yên Viên, Vietnam
  • Architects: Tung Nguyen Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AZ Home, An Cuong, Newland VN
  • Lead Architect: Nguyen Thanh Tung
  • Contractor: Vincia Architects
  • Design Team: Nguyen Van Hieu, Hua Van Huan
  • Structural Engineer: Nguyen Van Hieu
  • Interior Designer: Hua Van Huan
  • Mep Engineering: Nguyen Van Hieu
  • City: Yên Viên
  • Country: Vietnam
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
Text description provided by the architects. A small Brick House is a tube house with an area of 4.3m x 12m sharing the same yard with an old house of the owner’s grandparents. The house has three sides close to neighbor’s houses and the main front faces northwest. In front is a yard with a corrugated iron roof, facing a field in a suburb of Gia Lam - Hanoi. The house is designed for a young family of 3 members: a young couple and their son.

Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
The owner desires to design a simple 2-story house with cost-effectiveness, good ventilation, and rusticity and in harmony with a peaceful countryside.

Small and narrow tube houses are very popular in Hanoi capital in particular and in other Vietnam urban areas in general. This house has the same features with only one small façade, shortage of light, and in frequent dampness. The architects from the Tung Nguyen Architects Office have come up with a solution to design more atriums to get maximum light and wind and increase the open space that is always dry for the house. The green trees are arranged alternately in the atriums to regulate the cool air as well as limit the direct sunlight.

Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
The façade is at the northwest, which is very sunny in the afternoon. On the 2nd floor, we created 2 layers of inner and outer walls with the balcony in the middle. The windows are arranged in soles of each other and combined with green plants to block sunlight that comes directly into the bedroom.

Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Handrail
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Image 18 of 21
Sections
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
The indoor space is designed in a minimalist style with all spaces on the first floor being a common space without walls separating the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen. The highlight of the house is that there are 2 atriums in the middle and at the end of the house. The atriums help to bring in light and circulation to keep the indoor space airy and cool. At the same time, family members can communicate with each other without the separation of floors. The 2nd floor is designed with 2 basic bedrooms, and an iron stair connects to the rooftop through the atrium in the middle of the house.

Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade
Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Image 20 of 21
Elevation

We use locally available rustic natural materials and handmade products. Therefore, bare brick, bare concrete, grinding stone, and natural oak combined with iron stairs are the main materials used for the project with the desire to create rusticity and be close to nature.

Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Project gallery

About this office
Tung Nguyen Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

Cite: "Small Brick House / Tung Nguyen Architects" 11 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000757/small-brick-house-tung-nguyen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

