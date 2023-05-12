Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Iran
  5. Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects

Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects

Save
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects

Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, ChairFarsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Table, BeamFarsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail, DeckFarsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, BeamFarsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Gallery, Adaptive Reuse
Tehran, Iran
  • Design Team: Sarvenaz Yasari, Golnaz Khosravani, Sara Jafari
  • Graphic & Illustration: Yeganeh Ghezelloo, Negar Monzavian, Niloufar DavoudianFar
  • Supervision: Fateme Rezaei, Mehdi Mahoutian
  • Client: Morteza Farshbaf
  • Sturcture Engineer: Behrang Baniadam
  • Construction Assistant: Moshfegh Shafiee, Ali Tahanian
  • Electrical And Mechanical: Reza Sarlak
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Behnam Sadighi

Text description provided by the architects. Farsh Film Studio is the result of the adaptive reuse of a private multiple-story house belonging to Gholamali Beski, into a safe haven for cinephiles in the buzzing heart of Tehran. Gholamali Beski invested his life in the preservation of Iran's natural resources, and his way of life informed the new life of this building. The adaptation strategy was to reverse the building into its primary construction look by subtracting all the avoidable elements.

Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Image 25 of 27
Diagram
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Soroush Majidi
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Image 18 of 27
Plans
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Soroush Majidi
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of ZAV Architects

New necessary additions were made in a "brutal" manner, following the two main concepts of "offset" and "regimes": Offset: the project tries to preserve the image and fabric of the city to contribute to urban resilience. The urban borderline of the building is preserved, and an inward offset has created a threshold, a buffer zone embracing the building like a cocoon. Regimes: design strategies for thoughtful consumption of resources are translated into a series of orders in design, material condition, and modification. 

Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail, Deck
© Soroush Majidi
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Soroush Majidi

Design - The design is conceived as willful interaction with the existing condition of the building and its reinforcement while distancing itself from appealing spatial interventions so that aesthetics becomes a by-product of decision-making.

Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of ZAV Architects
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, Arch
© Soroush Majidi

Material condition - No new material was added to the palette of existing materials consisting of brick, cement, raw metal, and glass. For supplying materials and architectural elements, the recycling site of Tehran was detected, studied, and engaged. No flaw is covered by extra aesthetic layers in this process.

Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Soroush Majidi
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Soroush Majidi
Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Image 27 of 27
Diagram

Modification - The modifications that result in adding layers or elements are limited by orders too. Walls are used for reinforcement only. The old structure of the ceiling is kept while the flooring follows the inherent reinforcement condition. Other architectural elements are kept exposed. The 3-floor levels of Farshfilm have independent access to the yard, each of them hosting different activities: a public café-gallery on the ground floor with direct access to the street, an educational film institute called Nimkat on the first level, and Farsh Film Studio on the upper floor. 

Save this picture!
Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Behnam Sadighi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ZAV Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseIran

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseIran
Cite: "Farsh Film Studio / ZAV Architects" 12 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000735/farsh-film-studio-zav-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags