How Commercial Interior Firms Use Snaptrude for Seamless Design Collaboration

Collaboration serves as a cornerstone of Building Information Modeling (BIM). By uniting clients and design teams on a unified platform, we can foster more efficient communication, ultimately enhancing design outcomes and guaranteeing fast project completion. Consequently, real-time multi-user collaboration (akin to Figma) represents a crucial advancement for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry.

Snaptrude facilitates this seamless collaboration between design teams and clients in a wide range of formats, including AutoCAD drawings, SketchUp models, PDFs, and images. Moreover, users can easily exchange design models between Revit and Snaptrude through a bi-directional linking feature, streamlining the entire design process.

Revit and Snaptrude: How it works

The interoperability between Snaptrude and Revit empowers designers to work within Revit, stream their model into Snaptrude, and share it with clients via a straightforward URL. Designers can then incorporate client feedback by updating the design within Snaptrude's BIM authoring environment and subsequently stream the revised model back to Revit, all without compromising any parametric data or relationships.

Designers have the flexibility to either send a complete model to Snaptrude or selectively stream specific areas they wish to present to their clients. For instance, if they want to showcase only a single floor or a few conference rooms, they can utilize the Section Box feature in Revit to isolate that particular portion of the model for streaming. Additionally, designers can import linked models, such as MEP, to provide clients with a more comprehensive understanding of design constraints.

The render quality viewer, which incorporates shadows and textures, enables clients to walk through the entire 3D model and even view it on a tablet in a simple slideshow.

Snaptrude provides users with flexibility and control when making design changes while ensuring data consistency and visual fidelity with the Revit model. Designers can easily extend walls, relocate doors, or incorporate furniture using families imported from Revit. Moreover, they can alter finishes by utilizing materials from their team's library, ensuring a cohesive design experience.

Designing faster, together

Projects often go through multiple cycles of iteration, feedback, and approvals. Snaptrude accelerates this process by calculating cost, occupancy, and program area changes in real-time. Users can avoid the cumbersome task of toggling between various tools and reworking the model to evaluate the implications of each change.

Upon completing design updates, project teams can secure client sign-off directly on the Snaptrude model. A sign-off request triggers an email notification to the client's team, informing them that the design is ready for review. Once approved, the design team can seamlessly stream model changes back into Revit for further processing and documentation.

Try out Snaptrude for free or book a demo.