  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures
Mexico
  Landscape Design: Silvia Tron
  Construction: Fernando Paramo, Robert Payne
  Country: Mexico
  • Country: Mexico
Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  
Axo-collage
Axo-collage
Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  

Text description provided by the architects. The pool pavilion is one of three architectural interventions within our 75000 m2 landscape project located in Hidalgo, Mexico. The pool pavilion is based on the relationship of five elements that are aligned in parallel and connected to each other: fountain, habitable wall, portico, pool, and ha-ha.

Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  
Floor plan
Floor plan
Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  

The fountain acts as the center of the lobby, surrounded by dense vegetation that accentuates the entrance to the pavilion through the stone habitable wall. Morphologically, the habitable wall blocks direct views toward the pool area, granting a degree of privacy.

Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  
Elevation
Elevation
Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  

Within the stone wall, the bathroom and storage area are located, both interior spaces are linked by small-scale stone patios that allow for the integration of natural light and ventilation.

Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  
Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  

The concrete portico contains the main leisure spaces and functions as a terrace, and its main objective is to integrate the habitable area with the surrounding landscape. The pool is located between the portico and the ha-ha, a submerged wall that prevents access, but allows uninterrupted views.

Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  
Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  

The latter serves to visually integrate the livestock area within the pool area. It is intended that there be tension between the pool and the ha-ha to orchestrate different spatial sensations and relationships, as well as unobstructed views between the user and the surrounding landscape.

Pool Pavilion / Naso
© José Ignacio Vargas  
© José Ignacio Vargas
© José Ignacio Vargas  

 

Address: Hidalgo, Mexico

Naso
Stone, Concrete

Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Mexico

