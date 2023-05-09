TOURIST x FUTURO: Immersive Experience at Futuro 13 in Berlin

Save this picture! Futuro 13 in Berlin, courtesy of TOURIST

The Futuro House is a unique, futurist-style dwelling designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in the late 1960s. The house was envisioned as a portable, prefabricated structure that could be easily transported to remote or difficult-to-reach locations.The house has a distinctive flying saucer shape, with a circular floor plan and a domed roof. The outer shell of the house is made of reinforced fiberglass, with a high-gloss finish that gives it a futuristic look. It sits on four legs, which elevate it slightly off the ground and provide stability on uneven terrain.

The interior of the Futuro House is compact, with a central living area, a kitchenette, a bathroom, and a few small sleeping areas. The furniture is built-in and designed to maximize the use of space. Large circular windows on the sides of the house allow natural light to flood the interior, and provide panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Less than 100 prototypes were produced, and they are mostly owned by preservationists and private collectors. The Futuro House with serial number 13 (Futuro 13) was showcased in the Hanover Fair of 1969, eventually ending up in the Berlin Spreepark, where it waits for its next use.

Thanks to the TOURIST project by Sera Akyazici, Futuro 13 will come back to life as part of a futuristic immersive experience on May 13th.

TOURIST is a global community platform offering meaningful concept design, creative production services and one of a kind experiences. TOURIST is about re-imagining a future where creative drivers not only support their own cultural engagement, but also the people participating in it. Over time many great minds had different ideas of what creative communities will look like in the future. Therefore TOURIST is having an immersive sound and art installation in one of the rare, remaining UFOs in Berlin: FUTURO13.

Imagine a galaxy with billions of stars, each holding their very own social microcosms of skills and interests. An interconnected system of shared values, creative exploration, and collaboration, which elevates the feeling of belonging to a widespread yet intertwined community.

The experience, over two evenings in May, will be creatively produced by founder, Sera and artistically directed by Denis Olgac. The meditative sound of galaxy-reaching will be curated by Spekki Webu and Haral Uunk with poetic sounds by Eliza Lawrence. The Immersive light installations will be orchestrated by the light designer of Berghain, Ves Rustand. The set design is mastered by Tatiana Makrinova.

Zenomorph Chair by Sucuk & Bratwurst

The Zenomorph chair by the Berlin art collective Sucuk & Bratwurst, their first furniture design, will be the centerpiece of the UFO.

TOURIST community gathering at Zola & Monom x Futuro13 experience

Location: Rummelsburg , Berlin

Time: Each group (10pax.) will have their 45minute slots between 7pm-12.30am