World
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsPyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior PhotographyPyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior PhotographyPyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior PhotographyPyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Hosts: Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Design Team: Mingkai Lin, Chengchen Wang
  • Structural Consultant: Su Liu
  • Cheif Curator: Andong Lu, Zigeng Wang, Aric Chen
  • Client: The 9th Bi-city BiennaleI of Urbanism / Architecture(Shenzhen)
  • Sponsor: People's Government of Shenzhen
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

Text description provided by the architects. The ecosystems on which we depend appear stable but are in fact extremely fragile. This contradiction inspired the Tower of Mirrors, an inflated fabric structure that appears metallic in material and robust in form. The Mirror Tower is a combination of two pyramid forms that are mirrored vertically. It is suspended above an open-air courtyard at the Kingway Brewery as an installation for the 9th Shenzhen Biennale for Urbanism and Architecture.

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography
© UABB
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© UABB

The upper pyramid rises above the wall surrounding the brewery to become a part of the building facade and an iconic landmark that can be seen from a distance.

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Image 25 of 27
relationship with street
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

At night the inflatable structure presents an other-worldly effect. It becomes a glowing sculpture that is part of the surrounding urban landscape.

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

Through the openings in the walls at street level appears the lower part of the Pyramid Scope. Shifting and distorted reflections of the surroundings can be seen by passersby.

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Brick
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

The lower, upside-down, section of the Pyramid Scope is enclosed by three walls. Directly below the suspended installation is a circular inflatable that allows people to sit and peer upwards to see stunning reflections through layers of inflatables.

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography
© UABB
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Image 26 of 27
different viewing angles through tubes
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© UABB

The inflatable tubes of the Pyramid Scope are connected with the use of nodes made of multiple rings. At these intersections people can look through the interiors of the inflatables, towards the sky, or at each other, to experience kaleidoscope-like visual effects.

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Image 27 of 27
connection node
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

The Pyramid Scope is an interactive installation that can be viewed from the city streets and experienced from within the exhibition space. With its lightweight materials and modular connection methods, it can be quickly installed with little disruption to existing locations to create an entirely new space. After the exhibition, it can be reconfigured into other triangulated forms for other locations or be entirely recycled.

Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

Project location

Address:Kingway Brewery, Shenzhen, China

Cite: "Pyramid Scope / People's Architecture Office" 08 May 2023. ArchDaily.

© Yi Tang

众镜塔 / 众建筑

