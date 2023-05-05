Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Dune House / BNLA Architecten

Dune House / BNLA Architecten

Save
Dune House / BNLA Architecten

Dune House / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, WindowsDune House / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestDune House / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, ForestDune House / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, WindowsDune House / BNLA Architecten - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
The Netherlands
  • Architects: BNLA Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arjan Benning
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GIRA, Bruynzeel Storage Systems, Foreco, Herculan, Weijntjes
  • Lead Architects: Eric Lemstra
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dune House / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Arjan Benning

Unique chance. This playful and modern holiday home is located in the middle of the dune landscape of Ameland, one of the few islands of the Netherlands. The beautiful nature reserves gave me the opportunity to create a completely new country house in this wooded and dune-rich environment.

Save this picture!
Dune House / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Arjan Benning

A fusion of nature and architecture. Tranquility and nature merge with a sleek and minimalistic design. By experimenting with light and different levels between the spaces, a pleasant atmosphere is created in the house, which reflects the typical landscape of the area. The large number of windows in the facades also gives a sense of connection with the surroundings and creates the house its own character.

Save this picture!
Dune House / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Arjan Benning

Natural design, inside and outside. A robust appearance has been chosen for the use of materials for the facade. Burnt wood in combination with a thatched roof gives the house a tough look. Despite the fact that this was a requirement from the local authority, BNLA has managed to turn it into a unique object. The interior, designed in collaboration with interior designers Ina Matt, is on the other hand calm and light, providing a tantalizing contrast.

Save this picture!
Dune House / BNLA Architecten - Image 19 of 27
Exploded View

Light colors and natural materials have been chosen for the interior finish. The wooden roof construction, which can be seen throughout the living room and kitchen, gives the space extra height. The playful layout also provides space for surprising floors that are connected by voids and stairs.

Save this picture!
Dune House / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Arjan Benning

This interplay of natural elements and a sleek design has created a luxurious holiday home where you can fully enjoy nature.

Save this picture!
Dune House / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arjan Benning

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BNLA Architecten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Dune House / BNLA Architecten" 05 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000480/dune-house-bnla-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags