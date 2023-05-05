Submit a Project Advertise
  Tile Nest House / H&P Architects

Tile Nest House / H&P Architects

Tile Nest House / H&P Architects

Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam, Handrail
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Phủ Lý, Vietnam
  • Architects: H&P Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Le Minh Hoang
  • Design Team: Doan Thanh Ha , Nguyen Hai Hue, Trinh Thanh Huyen, Luong Thi Ngoc Lan, Tran Van Duong, Ho Manh Cuong, Nguyen Van Thinh
  • City: Phủ Lý
  • Country: Vietnam
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Le Minh Hoang

Text description provided by the architects. The house is in a newly developing urban area in Phu Ly City (Ha Nam province). Since this area is supposed to have graves deep underground (due to its proximity to the former cemetery), it is, therefore, necessary to excavate the old soil layer before construction to clear the above-mentioned assumption. This perspective then helps develop the concept of making use of the excavated site as part of the house (after the old soil layer is removed) so that not only distinguishable special features are created but also the possibility to harness geothermal energy is made.

Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Le Minh Hoang
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Image 39 of 45
Plan - Sited
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Le Minh Hoang
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Image 40 of 45
Plans
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Le Minh Hoang
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Le Minh Hoang

Named as Tile Nest, the house communicates the idea of creating a space, a blend of the Nest with many nooks and crannies finding all their way up to the ground and the Ancient Pit House partially hidden underground. This combination gives the house’s architecture a distinct corrugated appearance, with the shell felt like porous/ perforated on the outside and a large space on the inside.

Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Le Minh Hoang
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Image 41 of 45
Elevations
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Interior Photography
© Le Minh Hoang
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Le Minh Hoang

The outer shell is made up of many tiles suspended as if they were flying (provoking thought of a stacked roof, and a sunshade, as found in a traditional house manner, ..); The middle layer is characterized by transitional green balconies at different heights, which brings about captivating views and helps regulate the microclimate for spaces for use inside.

Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Le Minh Hoang
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Image 42 of 45
Exploded Axonometric
Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden
© Le Minh Hoang

For a long time, tile has become a familiar and popular material with Vietnamese people, yet it is applied to this house in an unusual way to make its presence felt by seeing through, touching, and sensing properties, thereby creating different but close experiences in the space of flower-like patterns from sunshine reflection, wind and the scent of plants - an Architecture immersed in nature realized by a full-of-memory personality.

Tile Nest House / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Le Minh Hoang

H&P Architects
Brick

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Vietnam

Cite: "Tile Nest House / H&P Architects" 05 May 2023. ArchDaily.

