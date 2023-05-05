Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS

Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS

Save
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS

Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardBombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteBombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior PhotographyBombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Canning, Argentina
  • Architects: TIM ARQUITECTOS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lean Arlo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electro Cstex, Exposur aberturas, Horcrisa, La lomita
  • Lead Architect: Felipe Aracama
  • Construction Manager: Arq. Martin Aracama, Arq. Laura Vera
  • Interior Design: Grupo TIM , AS MADERAS
  • Civil Engineering: Guillermo Heyaca Varela
  • Lighting Design: Grupo TIM
  • City: Canning
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lean Arlo
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 18 of 25
Site plan
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lean Arlo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Bombai is a rationalist project where concrete plays a transcendental role: not only visually, but also as a way to execute sophisticated geometries that allow the house to be delimited and expanded in its surroundings. The cantilever partitions give rise to this dichotomy present throughout the entire façade.

Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography
© Lean Arlo
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 19 of 25
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Lean Arlo

Access to the house is designed to start from the moment the user gets out of the car. As you walk up to the house, you are greeted by a water mirror on the left and, on the right, by an exposed concrete partition that hangs eight feet and a half, framing the entrance door.

Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lean Arlo
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 20 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 21 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lean Arlo

The entire program is developed on a single floor. Upon entering, the user finds a large social space where the living room, dining room, and kitchen, fully integrated, expand to a gallery with a grill. The private area of the house has two bedrooms, their bathrooms, and a third bedroom/study room which, if required, can be accessed from the street.

Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Lean Arlo
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 23 of 25
View
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 25 of 25
View
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Lean Arlo

The arrangement of its windows, and large glazed surfaces, allow the entry of natural light during sunny hours and, in turn, allow natural cross ventilation. "Plinth lighting", - sits flush with the floor - manages to spread sunlight in a natural and homogeneous way and constitutes the distinctive constructive detail of the house.

Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Lean Arlo
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 22 of 25
View
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 24 of 25
View
Save this picture!
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lean Arlo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TIM ARQUITECTOS
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS" [Casa Bombai / TIM ARQUITECTOS] 05 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000432/bombai-house-tim-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags