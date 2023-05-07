Submit a Project Advertise
World
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairOutpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailOutpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardOutpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamOutpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - More Images

Offices, Sustainability, Cowork Interiors
Costa Rica
  • Architects: LOOP Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10646 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés García Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Bigassfan, Bionest, Helvex, Kohler, Kwikset, Paneles Solares, Pella EFCO, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Mario Zamora Sandí, José Flores Sánchez, Marcos Villegas Barboza
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Andrés García Lachner
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Image 26 of 30
Plan - 1st floor
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andrés García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Outpost is a new take on offices with private areas and community workspaces immersed in Nosara’s local flora with high standards for well-being and conservation of natural resources. This ocean office concept is dedicated to Nosara´s sustainable growth and it's located steps away from Guiones beach, the community's predilect beach for surfing, lounging, and watching spectacular sunsets.

Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Andrés García Lachner
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Image 27 of 30
Plan - 2nd floor
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner

The architecture and design play with the environment, through a natural coastal feeling embracing imperfections and earthy tones. Outpost explored some of the best passive strategies by applying design techniques of local-traditional architecture, transforming an antique composition language into a contemporary form.

Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Arch, Column
© Andrés García Lachner
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Image 28 of 30
Section
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Andrés García Lachner

Outpost’s concept emerges from the configuration of vertical layers of the building’s possible composition, related to activity or program, functionality, and separating spaces based on public, semi-private, and private designations. Public spaces that promote human relations and interaction between them and the outside extensions, for accessibility, recreation, and informal meetings. Semi-private and private healthy spaces for work with all the professional commodities that offer a lushed background.

Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Image 29 of 30
Elevations - Meeting room
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner

The spatial interactiveness derives from the urbanism principle of providing spaces for opportunities. A public ambiance to greet and be part of the collective outpost. A place for meetings unintended, direct connection to nature with every sense, drinking a coffee, changing the posture, or for a more private niche to nurture creative intelligence. Outpost is an ideal tropical & sophisticated workplace environment that blends leisure with productive time. It means having extra commodities always bound with a natural ambiance.

Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail, Deck
© Andrés García Lachner
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Image 30 of 30
Elevations - Suites and offices
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner

Some of the sustainable strategies are sun protection, natural sunlight, cross ventilation, biophilia, blackwater treatment onsite for irrigation, recycled and local materials, solar panels, building optimization, reflective surfaces, vertical and horizontal parasols, landscaping with native plant species, and tree conservation. Outpost meets all functional requirements at a technological level, from passive architecture to optimal systems that help us achieve sustainable and wellness goals.

Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner
Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner

Project location

Address:Playa Guiones, Province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica

LOOP Design Studio
Cite: "Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio" [Oficinas Outpost / LOOP Design Studio] 07 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000391/outpost-offices-loop-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

