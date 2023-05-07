Outpost Offices / LOOP Design Studio

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Outpost is a new take on offices with private areas and community workspaces immersed in Nosara’s local flora with high standards for well-being and conservation of natural resources. This ocean office concept is dedicated to Nosara´s sustainable growth and it's located steps away from Guiones beach, the community's predilect beach for surfing, lounging, and watching spectacular sunsets.

The architecture and design play with the environment, through a natural coastal feeling embracing imperfections and earthy tones. Outpost explored some of the best passive strategies by applying design techniques of local-traditional architecture, transforming an antique composition language into a contemporary form.

Outpost’s concept emerges from the configuration of vertical layers of the building’s possible composition, related to activity or program, functionality, and separating spaces based on public, semi-private, and private designations. Public spaces that promote human relations and interaction between them and the outside extensions, for accessibility, recreation, and informal meetings. Semi-private and private healthy spaces for work with all the professional commodities that offer a lushed background.

The spatial interactiveness derives from the urbanism principle of providing spaces for opportunities. A public ambiance to greet and be part of the collective outpost. A place for meetings unintended, direct connection to nature with every sense, drinking a coffee, changing the posture, or for a more private niche to nurture creative intelligence. Outpost is an ideal tropical & sophisticated workplace environment that blends leisure with productive time. It means having extra commodities always bound with a natural ambiance.

Some of the sustainable strategies are sun protection, natural sunlight, cross ventilation, biophilia, blackwater treatment onsite for irrigation, recycled and local materials, solar panels, building optimization, reflective surfaces, vertical and horizontal parasols, landscaping with native plant species, and tree conservation. Outpost meets all functional requirements at a technological level, from passive architecture to optimal systems that help us achieve sustainable and wellness goals.