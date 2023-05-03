Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Spain
  5. Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio

Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio

Save
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio

Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenRock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior PhotographyRock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior PhotographyRock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsRock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cultural Center
Puente Viesgo, Spain
  • Architects: Sukunfuku Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1678
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: Miguel Huelga, Iria de la Peña 
  • Client: Consejería de Cultura de Cantabria
  • Constructor: José Manuel Gómez Illa 
  • Structural Engineer : Estática Ingeniería SL
  • Contractor: Siec SA
  • Mechanical Engineer: A6 Ingeniería SL
  • Collaborator: Mónica Pérez
  • Landscape: Arantxa Zabalza
  • Facade Design : Akane Moriyama Studio
  • City: Puente Viesgo
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 32 of 45
Plano de contexto
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 31 of 45
Concepto
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Center is located on the slope of Monte Castillo, surrounded by the winding road that leads to the caves bearing its name. The program required a relatively large volume, on a complex topography plot immersed in a landscape of great beauty.

Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 33 of 45
Plano de sitio
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 34 of 45
Isométrica
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio

The spaces are grouped into three differentiated blocks: reception and service area, exhibition area, and restricted area. The three volumes are articulated and organized around a central courtyard, which distributes and connects the different rooms.

Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 37 of 45
Planta
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 35 of 45
Plano de techo
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden, Patio
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio

The resulting volume, in the form of a "C", faces the natural slope of the plot, closing the building and creating a "green tier". The mountain thus becomes part of the program, becomes a protagonist and an articulating element of the building, inviting the visitor to go outside and acting as an extension of the center's outdoor activities.

Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 39 of 45
Elevaciones
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 40 of 45
Elevaciones
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio

Constructively, the building is divided into two blocks. The lower part is solved with concrete walls in the areas containing the terrain, while the facades facing the courtyard and access area are mainly glazed.

Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 41 of 45
Alzado interior
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 42 of 45
Alzado interior
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio

On this basis, the limestone roof is supported, which sews the three volumes together, folds and transforms into part of the facade, and generates a chromatic contrast, scale, and texture on the elevation. The building integrates and dialogues with the natural environment surrounding it, establishing a relationship with the topography, and disintegrating its volumes to adapt to the environment.

Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Windows, Handrail
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 44 of 45
Detalle en isométrica
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Image 45 of 45
Detalle en isométrica
Save this picture!
Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Sukunfuku Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:39670 Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sukunfuku Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterSpain
Cite: "Rock Art Center of Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio" [Centro del Arte Rupestre de Cantabria / Sukunfuku Studio] 03 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000369/rock-art-center-of-cantabria-sukunfuku-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags