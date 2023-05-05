Submit a Project Advertise
Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installation, Interior Design
Shenzhen, China
Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)

City of “Protrusions” - Diverse spaces and versatile components make up the experience of daily life in a freely growing city. People can make use of the opportunities offered in contemporary society without constraint. They can unleash their imagination on these “protrusions” into the urban fabric. It allows new and unique possibilities to happen. Creative people can use these “protrusions” to make spaces that are no longer dedicated to a single purpose, but multifunctional spaces with temporary activities instead. In that moment, the sense, of life and home, is created.

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Shuhei Aoyama
Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Brick
© Shuhei Aoyama

Smooth City - Most modern cities have gradually lost their local texture and “protrusions.” We have lost our ability to shape cities, and our lives have become regimented under efficient operating rules. The interaction between people and cities is no longer as diverse as it used to be. With the decrease in individual activities, the transient sense of home has also disappeared.

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)

Symbiotic Relationship - A symbiotic relationship is defined as such: when two creatures live together closely, one is gaining energy from the other, or they are benefiting mutually. To meet people’s diverse requirements, we bring individual life and urban space together by designing new urban furniture. We call this multi-functional facility “Symbiotic Urban Furniture.” Through this furniture series, we hope to bring back a sense of home to urban public space. The furniture relies on the urban spaces, and the urban spaces become lively because of the furniture.

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)
Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Image 21 of 23
The symbiotic relationship between the furniture and the urban space
Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Bench
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project - The first version of the “Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project” was exhibited at UCCA Lab in Beijing. The second version is shown at the 9th Bi-city Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture in Shenzhen. The main materials of the first version in Beijing are steel and walnut. Five different urban scenes were installed in the exhibition to show the symbiotic relationship between the furniture and the city.

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ruijing Photo

“Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project” is in the section “More-than-Human Adventure” and the special section “Shelter for Urban Animals.” In “More-than-Human Adventure,” the furniture is on the outdoor stairs, offering space for people to enjoy the sunshine and meet new friends. On the large stairs, a large table and a long table are for gathering. The long benches also offer space for people to sit together. If anyone wants to be alone, the individual chair and the small bench are the best choices. When a handrail that people always pass by meets a small table hanging on it, the handrail becomes an attractive space for people to stop, stay, and have a cup of coffee. When the large rough column is embraced by a chair and a table board, it becomes popular.

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)
Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bench
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)

In the special section “Shelter for Urban Animals,” a “shelter” for people and cats relies on an easily ignored corner near the equipment of a fire hydrant. The corner becomes a comfortable space because of the furniture. The “shelter” embraces people and the lower space made of soft cloth is a comfortable home for cats. People and cats become “roommates” and good friends here.

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)

After the opening, people use the furniture in their own way. They have a cup of coffee and enjoy food here. Also, some people sit and turn on their laptops to work on the tables. Near them, someone is reading a book with music in the headphone. Occasionally, people who are painting can be found here. The large tables are great places for people to have a chat or unfold their maps to find the next destination. Also, here is a good choice to enjoy the sunshine. Different people meet each other here. Some of them start their first dialogue. Some of them are still enjoying individual time while they are sitting in the crowd. It is such a surprise that a lot of people take group photos here to keep this happy moment.

Symbiotic Urban Furniture Project / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography
© Anson (Araw Culture Communication Co.,Ltd.)

