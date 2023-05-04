City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture

+ 18

Design: Nathawan Mungkalodom

Construction Drawing Design: Apichaya Kasikam

City: Khet Watthana

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Pridi Banomyong neighborhood, City Fresh was a regular row house that has been transformed into a space that welcomes fruit lovers. The venue is somewhat of a destination in which groups of people with common interests can gather, exchange, and share. Space on the first level has been prepared for brief and small meetings. There are temporary seatings with a wide variety of curated fruits and fresh home-grown salads to choose from. House of Fruits incorporates different low-key transparent materials within a structure to add natural light into the space and build layers that bring about comfortable visual textures. Clear glass panels in the front interchangeably establish connection and cohesivity among the architecture and its adjacencies. Open space on the first level concurrently helps link and draw circulation from the first to the upper levels.

Secondary skin on the structure differentiates public from private space. The element incorporates transparency with randomized voids to make visual frames, creating different experiences and significant points of view once sitting in. Natural light passing through the facade softens modern essence by making layers of visibility and shades of greenery. Interior wall finishes continue textural visual elements and language from the exterior. Neutral materials allow the colors of fresh fruits to shine and stand out. Space on the second floor features types of tables and seatings to cater to different activities. Common space connected within the area encourages interaction among people. A big group of familiar friends can share a communal table located in the center for meeting or working. Other small groups or individuals can also enjoy space around the whole level.

A cooking studio with a movable kitchenette on the third level allows people to meet new faces and make friends. Cooking classes prepared by professional and well-known chefs are open for those who wished to create a healthy cooking lifestyle by incorporating vegetables or fruits into the dishes. Students are also able to pick fresh materials from the store on the ground level to create particular menus. The flexible cooking area is connected to private dining space which can be joined and converted to accommodate group activities. The lucky tree located in the middle not only makes the center of attention to the area and structure as a whole but also creates shade and comfort for employees while working on the top floor.