World
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeCity Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairCity Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, TableCity Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCity Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Grocery Store
Khet Watthana, Thailand
  • Architects: Spacy Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  602
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bangsai Agro, Fórmica, Grandsiam Universal, Schneider, System Form
  • Lead Architects: Pramoth Kitkanasiri, Patitta Khayan
  • Contractors: Yoohui Interior Co., Ltd.
  • Design: Nathawan Mungkalodom
  • Construction Drawing Design: Apichaya Kasikam
  • City: Khet Watthana
  • Country: Thailand
Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Pridi Banomyong neighborhood, City Fresh was a regular row house that has been transformed into a space that welcomes fruit lovers. The venue is somewhat of a destination in which groups of people with common interests can gather, exchange, and share. Space on the first level has been prepared for brief and small meetings. There are temporary seatings with a wide variety of curated fruits and fresh home-grown salads to choose from. House of Fruits incorporates different low-key transparent materials within a structure to add natural light into the space and build layers that bring about comfortable visual textures. Clear glass panels in the front interchangeably establish connection and cohesivity among the architecture and its adjacencies. Open space on the first level concurrently helps link and draw circulation from the first to the upper levels. 

Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Image 22 of 23
Isometric
Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Image 18 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Secondary skin on the structure differentiates public from private space. The element incorporates transparency with randomized voids to make visual frames, creating different experiences and significant points of view once sitting in. Natural light passing through the facade softens modern essence by making layers of visibility and shades of greenery. Interior wall finishes continue textural visual elements and language from the exterior. Neutral materials allow the colors of fresh fruits to shine and stand out. Space on the second floor features types of tables and seatings to cater to different activities. Common space connected within the area encourages interaction among people. A big group of familiar friends can share a communal table located in the center for meeting or working. Other small groups or individuals can also enjoy space around the whole level.

Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Image 21 of 23
Elevation
Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

A cooking studio with a movable kitchenette on the third level allows people to meet new faces and make friends. Cooking classes prepared by professional and well-known chefs are open for those who wished to create a healthy cooking lifestyle by incorporating vegetables or fruits into the dishes. Students are also able to pick fresh materials from the store on the ground level to create particular menus. The flexible cooking area is connected to private dining space which can be joined and converted to accommodate group activities. The lucky tree located in the middle not only makes the center of attention to the area and structure as a whole but also creates shade and comfort for employees while working on the top floor.

Save this picture!
City Fresh Store and Restaurant / Spacy Architecture - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project location

Address:63 Soi Pridi Banomyong 26, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Spacy Architecture
