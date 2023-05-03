Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Interior Photography, ColumnHan Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Exterior Photography, GardenHan Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHan Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Exterior PhotographyHan Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Tainan, Taiwan
  • Architect: Kris Yao
  • Inspection Architect: Glen Lu
  • Design Team: Albert Liu, Naiwen Cheng, Kai‐Chih Chang, Megle Lin, Eden Sung, Yuan‐Heng Shih
  • Construction Inspection Team: Jui‐Hung Lin
  • Project Advisor Supervisor: Willy Yu, Jun‐Ren Chou
  • City: Tainan
  • Country: Taiwan
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Record the Truth

Text description provided by the architects. Han Pao‐Teh is widely recognized as one of the seminal figures of modern architectural theory in Taiwan. In honor of his work and contributions to the arts field, a memorial museum at the Tainan University of the Arts, an educational institution established by Han himself, was brought forth to house and display his collections. As an embodiment of Han’s take on museums and values of education, the memorial museum seamlessly merges the exhibition and teaching spaces together.

Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jeffrey Cheng
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Image 14 of 18
Plan - 2nd Floor
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Interior Photography, Column
© Record the Truth

Abiding by the architectural concept of ‘a cube within a cube’, the simplicity of its geometric configuration brings great strength and power to its metaphoric meanings ‐ multiple faces of the two cubes’ collision points to Han’s many faces of knowledge; and the robust quality of architectural concrete refers to his indomitable spirit. In terms of spatial arrangements, visitors enter the building from a low‐rise stairs above the reflecting pool to the side of the cube. The main student exhibition space, an impressive 13.5-meter tall space is pleasantly intruded by an imposing cubic mass, as if untouched by the law of gravity. The floating cube holds the ‘Han Pao‐Teh Permanent Exhibition Room’, a two‐story, auditorium‐like space that diagonally protrudes a little from the larger cube. The rotated cube caused a split in the wall where light ferociously came through. The sharp contrast of light and shadow creates a melodramatic atmosphere in the tall exhibition space.

Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Record the Truth
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Image 15 of 18
Plan - 3rd Floor
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Interior Photography, Facade
© Record the Truth

The large window with a view of the greenery leads the visitors to the theatrical staircase traveling between the interior and the exterior on an ascending counter‐clockwise journey. Standing on the overhanging stairs outside the building, visitors can look back at the scene where they came from, then make a turn into the ‘Han Pao‐Teh Permanent Exhibition Room’. A narrow, gorge‐like path draws an end to the ascending journey and brings visitors to the top level of the building. 

Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Record the Truth
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Image 18 of 18
Section
Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Record the Truth

This memorial pays homage to the late Mr. Han Pao‐Teh, a revolutionary architect who left a tremendous impact on Taiwan’s culture and education in both the arts and the architecture field.

Note: Han Pao‐Teh (1934‐2014) was Kris Yao’s educator and mentor in architecture. In 2015, Han’s family commissioned Yao to design the Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum on the campus of Tainan University of the Arts. Han was greatly involved in the design and founding of the university and took the pivotal role of its first superintendent.

Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH - Exterior Photography
© Record the Truth

Project location

Address:Tainan, East District, Tainan City, Taiwan

Cite: "Han Pao‐Teh Memorial Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH" 03 May 2023. ArchDaily.

