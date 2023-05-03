Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Australia
  5. Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty

Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty

Save
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty

Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Table, ChairLight Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamLight Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLight Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairLight Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Byron Bay, Australia
  • Architects: Studio Plenty
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jessie Prince
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artedomus, Brodware, Fibonacci Stone, RBW, Sarah Ellison, Space Furniture, Studio Henry Wilson
  • Builder: One Eleven Group
  • Principle Designer: Will Rathgeber
  • Furniture Design: Sarah Ellison
  • Artist: Studio of the Sun
  • Door Hardware: Green Studio
  • City: Byron Bay
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jessie Prince

Text description provided by the architects. Light Years Asian Diner is an exploration of tonality, texture, and threshold: honest materiality and playful gradients were central in capturing the famed local personality of the restaurant, cuisine, cocktail, and waitstaff. Studio Plenty teamed up with Sarah Ellison to achieve this bold concept; an elevated departure from the restaurant's humble beginnings.

Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Jessie Prince

Studio Plenty was approached by the Light Years team to design an expansion and renovation of their original restaurant in Byron Bay - a fun fit-out that had served them in their humble formative years. The ensuing project brief was to capture the famed playful personality of Light Years, to refine and elevate the brand to a new plane. The brand's sister venues all exhibited common thematics, but it would be the Byron location that would be the jewel in the crown.

Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Jessie Prince
Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Image 14 of 14
Plan
Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jessie Prince

In what appears to be an overtly playful scene, undertones of sensibility are threaded through a series of dining and interstitial spaces; tonal and textural gradients, material thresholds, and quaint openings give each space a distinct spatial identity. The dining experience is defined by the character of each localized composition but ultimately observed as a holistic theme, harmonized as a complete continuum. It was in collaboration with Sarah Ellison that the theme was complimented as a furniture concept, her mastery of tactility, simplicity, and rational design was immense in achieving a successful outcome.

Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© Jessie Prince

Praised for its warmth, coziness, and intimacy, Light Years Byron Bay has been described as ‘being in the womb’, a product of its daring concept to explore tones, textures, and thresholds. Studio Plenty has asserted a bold and coherent concept in a small-town context, challenging the norm and opening the door for innovation. Studio Plenty implemented commonplace sustainable practices such as hard-wearing material finishes to ensure an enduring fit-out, maintaining high ceilings to maximize natural light, and ensuring natural ventilation for patron comfort and air quality. Where this project shows its vigor is in its determination to remain locally grounded: collaborating with local furniture designer Sarah Ellison and local artist Studio of the Sun. An integrated design process that engages local talent allows the design to be positively influenced by threads of local culture and context, which inevitably form part of the fabric experienced by patrons.

Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Jessie Prince

Provide a statement about the date and process for the establishment of the practice, including the number and type of projects completed by the practice and a brief comment on the principal’s background and age – 150 Studio Plenty was born in late-2020, having coffee and a laugh with a mate at a small cafe, Roadhouse, in Byron Bay. The practice has completed one project, Light Years Asian Diner, and was formalized in the foreshadowing of this very project. With several new projects in the pipeline in Byron Bay, Melbourne and Brisbane, Studio Plenty looks forward to a bright and bubbly future. Studio Plenty is Will Rathgeber, 32, currently working part-time for Harley Graham Architects in Byron Bay, and previously for Jackson Clements Burrows Architects and Woods Bagot in Melbourne. Will studied for his architecture master's at Melbourne University, and his bachelor's at Deakin University, and traveled for several studies exchanges at CEPT University in India, Seoul National University in South Korea, and the University of British Colombia in Canada.

Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Wood, Sink, Beam, Bathroom
© Jessie Prince

Plenty, being the operative word, ubiquitous in Australia, often exercised graciously in response to offers of seconds and thirds at the dinner table; ‘Plenty’ is our opposing attitude to the common state that more means happiness. Our ideology is an antithesis to this mindset, simply put, ‘that’ll be plenty, cheers’. Our appetite is for rational design, avoiding excessive tendencies, and encouraging an obsession for functionalism; essentially, we seek to insight into happiness which we believe is achieved through sensible design. Studio Plenty is a small practice based in Byron Bay; we opt for sensibility in design over all else. ‘Plenty’ is our opposing attitude to the common state that more means happiness. Our ideology is an antithesis to this mindset, simply put, ‘that’ll be plenty, cheers’.

Save this picture!
Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty - Interior Photography
© Jessie Prince

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:139 Jonson St, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Plenty
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantAustralia
Cite: "Light Years Asian Diner / Studio Plenty" 03 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000319/light-years-asian-diner-studio-plenty> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags