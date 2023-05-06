Steki Restaurant / HRH Sheikha Shamseh Al Sharqi + Carlos Gris Studio

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. Steki, which means ‘hangout place for friends’ in Greek, is an intimate new restaurant located on a beach in Fujairah, looking out onto the Indian Ocean in the UAE. The interior is inspired by the natural and organic forms found in marine life and the movement of water found around coastal islands.

Parallels were drawn between the location of Fujairah and the chosen Greek cuisine. Both have similar marine life, which is seen illustrated in the decorative, bespoke floor. Both have organic coastal alcoves that twist and curve around undulating mountainous islands. Also, Fujairah and Greece have a palette of softened pink – seen in the sunrise and painted on the walls of the traditional Cyclades houses.

The curving floorplan was created by tracing the movement of fish and water around the coastal islands in Fujairah and in Greece. Without one single straight surface in the whole restaurant, the walls were sketched directly onto the floor whilst on-site, making the environment an illustration in itself. Special care was then taken to make a snaking & organic sofa, it had to be templated closely around the complex walling.

Fusing intimacy with glamour, the venue offers the local residents comfort whilst also offering premium cuisine.