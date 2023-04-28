Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Bahamas
  5. Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture

Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture

Save
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture

Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsAlma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardAlma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Chair, PatioAlma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, Deck, Beam, Patio, CourtyardAlma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bahamas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stephan Goettlicher

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Brillhart Architecture with assistance from Bahamian Architect of Record Garth Sawyer (and Project Architect, Darren Sawyer), this tropical residence forms a courtyard complex overlooking Pink Sands Beach in Harbour Island, Bahamas. The site itself is defined by its deep lot featuring more than 70 mature palms and topography that slopes upward towards the water.

Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Stephan Goettlicher

The buildings, spread out to form a courtyard condition, allowed for an unobscured path through the site that rises up and over the top of the dune, offering a dramatic sense of arrival. The building complex is like a small acropolis, positioned at the highest elevation of the site, with the primary suite and a large outdoor room both fronting the ocean. Given the long and narrow nature of the lot, a separate two-bedroom guest cottage was located on the lower part of the site, designed to take in the surrounding lush and tropical vegetation.

Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Stephan Goettlicher
Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Image 20 of 23
Plan - Site

The inseverable architectural experience of living both inside and out was the focal point of and central design idea behind this project. To realize this, the program was broken up into six different buildings, creating a tropical ecology of structures. Each space offers distinct experiential qualities shaped by the immediate environment surrounding it (with varied orientations, views, landscapes, micro-climates, light, breezes, etc.).

Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Chair, Patio
© Stephan Goettlicher
Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, Deck, Beam, Patio, Courtyard
© Stephan Goettlicher
Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Image 21 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Stephan Goettlicher

The circulation was also fully exteriorized, with outdoor walkways or bridges connecting each space, so that the owners would have to walk outside – around a garden – to go from bedroom to kitchen, living to office, etc. The area’s unpredictable weather was also a design driver. To create outdoor spaces that accommodated shifting weather conditions, the design features an outdoor room that offers panoramic views of the beach, with 16 operable shutters that can capture easterly breezes or provide shelter from the sun; as well as a more protected outdoor kitchen space for dining and entertaining when the winds pick up.

Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Stephan Goettlicher

Fundamentally tropical by design, each building is just one room deep, with dramatic vaulted ceilings that range between 15’ – 26’ in height. Sliding doors and operable windows provide cross breezes; let light penetrate into the space; and offer views in all directions, including both the beach and the jungle views as you look west.

Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Stephan Goettlicher
Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam
© Brillhart Architecture

The design also seeks to marry vernacular references with the ideas of tropical modernism. Formally, materially and architectonically, the project references the old cottages found in the historic village of Harbour Island, with the gabled roofs clad in western red cedar shingles. An innovative roof assembly also learns from the architectural ceiling details found in those cottages, with the exposed rafters and purlins. 

Save this picture!
Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Beam
© Stephan Goettlicher

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Brillhart Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBahamas
Cite: "Alma Residence / Brillhart Architecture" 28 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000118/alma-residence-brillhart-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags