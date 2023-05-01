Submit a Project Advertise
World
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos

BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos

BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsBA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsBA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Beam, GardenBA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedBA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Hotels
João Pessoa, Brazil
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6197
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Arango
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Design Team: Cristian Camacho, Laura Kate Correa, Sebastián González Daniela Álvarez, Natasha Álvarez
  • Client: H station/Massai Constructora
  • Construction: Massai Constructora
  • Interior Design: Sandra Moura arquitectos
  • City: João Pessoa
  • Country: Brazil
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Alejandro Arango
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 26 of 37
Plan - Ground floor
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 27 of 37
Plan - First floor
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. Joao Pessoa is a tropical, coastal city with a regular, flat urban fabric that develops along an extensive tourist beach. The Ba'ra hotel, with 126 rooms of variable areas -22, 32, 52, and 72m2- is located in a block facing the beach and accessed from Avenida Cabo Branco. This street is a vehicular axis parallel to the beach, a cycle path, and a recreational space for walkers, athletes, and popular festivals. 

BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Arango
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 29 of 37
Plan - Third floor
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 31 of 37
Section - AA
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Beam, Garden
© Alejandro Arango

Faced with these climatic and urban qualities, and a municipal regulation that only allows a height of five levels for constructions near the beach, we proposed a building with a 'U'-shaped plan, thus generating a semi-public central space available for hotel events related to the urban life of the city and the beach. In this way, visitors can access the hotel on foot, crossing a space covered by metal pergolas and hanging gardens and then going down to the lobby and restaurant areas in a naturally lit basement. We arranged all the rooms symmetrically along the 'U' shape, generating some that look outwards and others that look towards the central void.

BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Alejandro Arango
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 32 of 37
Section - BB
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Balcony, Deck
© Alejandro Arango

Additionally, we allow each room to have an ocean view using staggered diagonal cantilevers. On the last level, we designed a central bridge over the metal pergolas, which leads to two terraces with a restaurant and the pool, spaces from which users observe both the central void and the intense activity of the city and the sea. Finally, each room has practicable windows to allow cross ventilation and metal shutters to control the sun and maintain privacy.

BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Alejandro Arango
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 34 of 37
Section - DD
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 35 of 37
Elevation - North
BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Alejandro Arango

Project gallery

Project location

Address:João Pessoa, Paraíba, Brazil

Plan:b arquitectos
Concrete

Cite: "BA'RA Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos" [Hotel BA'RA / Plan:b arquitectos] 01 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000117/bara-hotel-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

