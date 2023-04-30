Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

Save
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, ForestAtardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenAtardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamAtardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ForestAtardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Jipijapa, Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 12 of 22
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. Atardeceres House intertwines daily life, nature, and rediscovering opportunities within its context. It is located in the Manabí province, in the rural area of the San Lorenzo de Jipijapa cantonal head on the Ecuadorian coast.

Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 11 of 22
Sketch
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Forest

The yellow land sector develops between protected and production areas. It has agricultural lots with a minimum area of 1 ha, and different families have various crops such as coffee, plantains, corn, and cocoa, among others. They also raise animals such as chickens, pigs, etc. These activities coexist with wildlife such as guacharacas, guatusos, armadillos, guantas, tigrillos, and snakes which are very characteristic of the presence of mountains.

Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 13 of 22
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 14 of 22
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest

In analyzing the context, areas where "caña brava" (a bamboo used for construction) is produced were identified at a distance of 1 km. The distance from the city's urban boundary to the house is approximately 3 km, which takes about 45 minutes to walk.

Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest, Deck
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 16 of 22

A strategy is defined that dialogues with the environment, the location's conditions, and its users. 1. Identify available resources for construction such as wood, bamboo, and recycled elements. 2. Work with local labor, understanding construction traditions and contributing to learning new techniques. 3. Progressive, the house has the possibility of growing over time supported by a structure built from the beginning. 4. The architectural program defines the necessary basic spaces: sleeping, cooking, cleaning, and living. 5. Manage wastewater through biodigester and infiltration fields; organic waste is transformed into compost. 6. Provide energy through an accessible photovoltaic system. 7. The cost of the intervention needs to be subject to government loans.

Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 17 of 22
Axo

The design initially proposes three options: 36m2, 66m2, and 132m2; the analysis determined that the ideal option was the 66 m2, which accommodates families of four or more inhabitants, meets the conditions and does not exceed the initial range.

Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 18 of 22
Floor plan

Four modules measuring 3.00m by 5.40m are constructed in treated roll bamboo, matting, and lath. They are joined together by screws, threaded rods, and nuts. The wet areas are located in the central module to facilitate flexible growth in the future. The house is elevated to dialogue with the humidity and heat of winter, takes advantage of the views, and opens up to the landscape. Its envelope is composed of recycled sheets with a base of matting.

Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 19 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Image 20 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainability & Green DesignEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainability & Green DesignEcuador
Cite: "Atardeceres House / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura" [Casa Atardeceres / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura] 30 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000112/atardeceres-house-fabrica-nativa-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags