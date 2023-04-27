Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenBeverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Exterior PhotographyBeverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, SofaBeverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairBeverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - More Images+ 23

Houses
Beverly Hills, United States
Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Roger Davies

Text description provided by the architects. Composed of simple geometries, the Beverly Grove Residence is a two-story home situated within the verdant Hollywood Hills.

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden
© Roger Davies

The building envelope is conceived of as a canvas that brings together texture, warmth, and harmony, while simultaneously engaging notions of contrast and separation.

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Roger Davies

A horizontal band separates the home into two portions. The lightly painted Extira panels of the lower portion ground the residence. The upper portion, composed of Western Red Cedar siding, connects the architecture with the natural environment and brings in color and warmth. A black fascia and metal reveal sharpen the material contrast and give buoyancy to the roof.

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Roger Davies
Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Roger Davies

The material separation also serves to express the lower floor which opens to the pool deck, extending the living area to the surrounding landscape and creating an indoor-outdoor entertainment zone with expansive views of downtown Los Angeles.

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Roger Davies
Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Image 27 of 28
Floor plan

Inside, cabinetry by Henrybuilt, including a custom-built integrated kitchen, creates a sense of cohesiveness, enhancing the spaces with refinement, functional sophistication, and quality craftsmanship.

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows, Sink
© Roger Davies
Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop
© Roger Davies
Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Roger Davies

An oak staircase with painted steel railings rises to the second floor, while double-height windows fill the space with natural light. The upper floor is reserved for guest rooms and a primary suite that extends to the south-facing deck—an invitation to enjoy the natural vistas.

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Roger Davies

In addition to utilizing FSC-certified wood, sustainable measures include the installation of a solar photovoltaic system, operable windows to control individual users’ comfort, and xero- scape drought-tolerant plantings.

Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+ - Exterior Photography
© Roger Davies

Project gallery

Cite: "Beverly Grove Residence / Assembledge+" 27 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

