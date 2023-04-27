Submit a Project Advertise
World
GEA Offices / JAA Arquitectos

GEA Offices / JAA Arquitectos

GEA Offices / JAA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Brick, Beam

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Offices Interiors, Detail
Morelia, Mexico
  Architects: JAA Arquitectos
  Area: 140
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Cesar Belio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Standard, Legrand, Tecnolite
  Architects In Charge: Arq. Javier Arias / Arq. Rosana Ponce de León
  Landscape: La Plantula
  City: Morelia
  Country: Mexico
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Built on top of a commercial space with a central structural pillar, a cross-shaped modulation was proposed to generate the four spaces requested by the client. The division was generated through low and thick walls made of steel structures, which were covered with rectangular clay tiles. These walls allowed for embedding bookshelves and storage areas due to their ample depth. At the top of these walls, clear glass was placed to allow light to pass from the windows facing the exterior to the more secluded spaces. The fronts of the office spaces and conference room were generated through wooden frames and textured glass partitions to provide the necessary privacy without interrupting the entry of natural light. The entrance hall greets the user with a wall covered in natural stone from petrified roots, which reminds us of the company's essence and its sustainable commitment to the environment.

Planta
Planta
Sección
Sección

Regarding the materiality of the project, a fired clay tile was chosen to create a comfortable and welcoming work atmosphere for the user. This first terracotta strip, with a height of 2.10m, provides a sense of spaciousness in a space that was confined by four walls and two windows. American oak wood was part of the set of tones that the project was generating and revealing.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

The furniture was also commissioned by the client, carefully designed for each space to fulfill its function and integrate into the spaces as accurately as possible. The courtesy luminaires on the walls were custom-made to fit the dimensions of the clay tiles and generate indirect lighting inside the offices.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

The hanging lamps were made with an iron frame and then covered with jute thread. In the front of the commercial space, under the same design criteria, a coffee bar was added, which was covered in cut gray marble so that it looked like a monolithic block, which serves the general users of the commercial plaza.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

Cite: "GEA Offices / JAA Arquitectos" [Oficinas GEA / JAA Arquitectos] 27 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

