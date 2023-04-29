We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura

+ 23

Coffee Shop • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Pitá Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 514 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Boobam , Cia de Iluminação , DPS , Dimlux , Ecoblock , Eliane , Ere Lab , Gail , Lemca , Lumilândia , Luxion , Portobello , Solepoxy , Suvinil , Vescom

Architects In Charge: Antonio Mantovani, Ana Carolina Moraes

Project Team: Rafael Urbonas, Vitor Zonderico, Giovanna Stanjek, Ana Luiza Giasante, Fernanda Tendolini, Giovanni Belchior, Mauricio Gnecco

Clients: We Coffee

Engineering: Hauz

Landscape Desgin: Paula Tsuyama

Mep Hvac Consultant: NBR Group

Kitchen: Ingecold

Graphic Design: Porú

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. We Coffee’s third store have just been opened next to Ibirapuera Park, in the Vila Nova Conceição neighborhood in São Paulo. It has the brand's characteristics but it was set up in a completely different way from the others, where the standard white color of the other stores was rethought from scratch and positioned in a way that embraces the local architecture, a result of the union of two constructions.

The access is made after a large setback, giving access to the front garden, which has custom furniture and a large space with trees. The entrance to the store takes place through an arch that mimics the brand's symbol and makes the consumer feel invited to enter the space. The predominance of white and minimalist design in the interior of the environment makes room for the pastries and their products to be the highlight of the environment.

Elements such as window frames and even an arch that marked the union of the two houses were maintained and integrated into the program, where with the use of internal vegetation and a wavy ceiling constructed with a translucent sheet, the environment is referred to as an extension of the urban oasis of the Park.