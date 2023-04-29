Submit a Project Advertise
We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows
© Manuel Sá

We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, ArchWe Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Arcade, ArchWe Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, WindowsWe Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyWe Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Coffee Shop
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Pitá Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  514
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Boobam, Cia de Iluminação, DPS, Dimlux, Ecoblock, Eliane, Ere Lab, Gail, Lemca, Lumilândia, Luxion, Portobello, Solepoxy, Suvinil, Vescom
  • Architects In Charge: Antonio Mantovani, Ana Carolina Moraes
  • Project Team: Rafael Urbonas, Vitor Zonderico, Giovanna Stanjek, Ana Luiza Giasante, Fernanda Tendolini, Giovanni Belchior, Mauricio Gnecco
  • Clients: We Coffee
  • Engineering: Hauz
  • Landscape Desgin: Paula Tsuyama
  • Mep Hvac Consultant: NBR Group
  • Kitchen: Ingecold
  • Graphic Design: Porú
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. We Coffee’s third store have just been opened next to Ibirapuera Park, in the Vila Nova Conceição neighborhood in São Paulo. It has the brand's characteristics but it was set up in a completely different way from the others, where the standard white color of the other stores was rethought from scratch and positioned in a way that embraces the local architecture, a result of the union of two constructions.

We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Manuel Sá
We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Image 21 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Manuel Sá
We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Manuel Sá

The access is made after a large setback, giving access to the front garden, which has custom furniture and a large space with trees. The entrance to the store takes place through an arch that mimics the brand's symbol and makes the consumer feel invited to enter the space. The predominance of white and minimalist design in the interior of the environment makes room for the pastries and their products to be the highlight of the environment.

We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Arcade, Arch
© Manuel Sá
We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Arch
© Manuel Sá

Elements such as window frames and even an arch that marked the union of the two houses were maintained and integrated into the program, where with the use of internal vegetation and a wavy ceiling constructed with a translucent sheet, the environment is referred to as an extension of the urban oasis of the Park.

We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Project location

Address:R. Diogo Jácome, 598 - Moema, São Paulo - SP, 04512-001, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopBrazil
Cite: "We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura" [Cafeteria We Coffee – Vila Nova Conceição / Pitá Arquitetura] 29 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000014/we-coffee-vila-nova-conceicao-pita-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

