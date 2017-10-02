2017 Arcaid Awards Reveals Shortlist for World's Best Building Image

Arcaid Images has revealed the shortlist of 20 images in the running for the title of World’s Best Building Image in their 2017 Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Awards. The annual award selects photographs in four categories - Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, and Building in Use - which are judged by an esteemed panel of designers, photographers and journalists based on their atmospheric quality, composition, use of scale and more.
“More than just informing people about the existence of such places, the best photos go beyond that and entice people to learn more about the buildings, cities, and landscapes – maybe even booking a flight to see them firsthand. That feeling hit me on numerous occasions,” said jury member John Hill, Editor of the World-Architects eMagazine.
Andrew Chen, AIA, NCARB, Cendes Design Studio and Awards judge added: “Culled from over hundreds images submitted for 2017 Arcaid architectural photography competition, the selected photographs represent the ‘vision’ of different photographers who describe the architecture and built environment in their artistic language. The winning images are not only captured the aesthetics of different architecture and space, but also went beyond recording the images by telling stories about the meaningful built environments.”
The finalists are:
Exterior
Photographer: David Crawford
Project: Samsung Electronics HQ building, San Jose, California, USA / NBBJ
Photographer: Adam Letch
Project: Bosjes Chapel, Ceres, Cape Town, South Africa / Steyn Studio
Photographer: Brian Rose
Project: North wall of the Revel Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA
Photographer: Wilson Tungthunya
Project: SALA Ayutthaya Hotel, Ayutthaya, Thailand / Onion
Photographer: Laurian Ghinitoiu
Project: Sumida Hokusai Museum, Tokyo, Japan / Kazuyo Sejima
Interior
Photographer: Terrence Zhang
Project: Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang
Photographer: Yao Li
Project: Dongzhuang Building Museum of the Western Regions, China / Xinjiang Wind Architectural Design & Research Institute
Photographer: Wilson Tungthunya
Project: Baan Moom residence, Bangkok, Thailand / Integrated Field
Photographer: Zhenfei Wang
Project: Tianrenhe Museum, Hangzhou, China / HHDFUN
Photographer: Ryan Koopmans
Project: Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa / Manfred Hermer
Sense of Place
Photographer: Terrence Zhang
Project: Folk Art Museum, China Academy of Arts, Hangzhou, China / Kengo Kuma
Photographer: Fabio Mantovani
Project: Choi Hung Estate, Hong Kong
Photographer: Tom Roe
Project: Messner Mountain Museum Corones, Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy / Zaha Hadid Architects
Photographer: Conchi Martínez
Project: Museum of the Pop Culture (formerly known as the EMP Museum), Seattle, USA / Gehry Partners
Photographer: Tom Stahl
Project: Black Rock Lighthouse Service in the Nevada desert (Burning Man), USA
Buildings in Use
Photographer: Terrence Zhang
Project: Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang
Photographer: Siyuan Ma
Project: Selegie House, Singapore / Housing and Development Board
Photographer: Martine Hamilton Knight
Project: Derby Arena Velodrome, UK / FaulknerBrowns Architects
Photographer: David Borland
Project: ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum, Denmark / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Olafur Eliasson
Photographer: Tom Stahl
Project: Office building, Beijing, China
This year’s jury consisted of:
- Amy Croft, Curator, Sto Werkstatt
- Mark Dytham MBE & Astrid Klein, Klein Dytham Architecture
- Matt Emmett, Photographer and winner of the Arcaid Awards 2016
- Katy Harris, Senior Partner and Head of Communications, Foster+Partners
- David Jenkins, Publisher, Circa Press
- John Hill, Editor of the World-Architects eMagazine
- Kate Goodwin, Head of Architecture & Drue Heinz, Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts
- Richard Bryant, Photographer, Hon.FRIBA, Hon.Doc.Design Kingston University
- Andrew Chen, AIA, NCARB, Cendes Design Studio
The finalist photographs will be displayed at this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Berlin from November 15-17. Conference attendees will vote for the overall winner, to be announced during the Gala Dinner at the event’s climax on November 17. The winner will receive a prize of $3000.
