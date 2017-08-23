Poly International Plaza / SOM

-
Architects
-
LocationBao Li Guo Ji Guang Chang (Hong Tai Dong Jie), WangJing, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100096
-
Design PartnerLeo Chow, AIA
-
Consulting PartnerGene Schnair, FAIA
-
Technical PartnerKeith Boswell, FAIA
-
Project Managing DirectorLarry Chien, AIA
-
Area116000.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Associate Design DirectorAngela Wu, AIA
-
Technical CoordinatorBrian Cook, AIA
-
Technical DesignFrancesca Oliveira, AIA
-
Design ArchitectChristopher Talbott, AIA
-
Project CoordinatorStephanie Chang, Josephine Pai
-
Digital Design CoordinatorJeffrey Bajamundi
-
Architect of RecordBeijing Institute of Architectureal Design (BIAD)
-
Structural Engineering PartnerMark Sarkisian, PE, SE, LEED ®
-
Senior Structural Engineering Associate DirectorNeville Mathias, PE, SE, LEED AP
-
Structural Engineering Associate DirectorRupa Garai, PE, SE, LEED AP
-
Structural EngineerAndrew Krebs, PE, SE, LEED ®; Zhaofan Li, PE; Joanna Zhang, PE, SE, LEED AP; Jeffrey Keileh, PE, SE, LEED AP; Christopher Horiuchi, PE;
-
TechnicalDanny Bently, Feliciano Racines
-
MEP ConsultantsWSP (WSP Engineering Services)
-
Landscape ConsultantsSWA Group
-
Lighting ConsultantsFrancis Krahe & Associates Inc.
-
Green Building Design ConsultantsBuilt Ecology
-
Vertical Transportation ConsultantsEdgett Williams Consulting Group
-
General contractorChina Construction Third Engineering Bureau Company Limited
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. Located midway between the Forbidden City and Beijing Capital Airport, Poly International Plaza occupies a prominent position in a new business district adjacent to the Capital Airport Expressway.
The project site comprises a main tower and two smaller supporting towers. The elliptical footprint of the three towers frees the buildings from the rigid geometry of the adjoining urban fabric, allowing the landscape of surrounding parks to continue seamlessly through the project site.The landscaping covers garage ramps and egress stairs, minimizing their visual impact while creating a tranquil, undulating topography with pedestrian paths.
Inspired by Chinese paper lanterns, the design of the main tower’s exterior is formed by a continuous diagrid pattern, with a jewel-like faceting that shimmers as it reflects the sky.
The exoskeleton structural system forms an outer thermal envelope around the office spaces, which are enclosed within a second glazed interior envelope. This creates day-lit communal areas that accommodate meetings and foster social interaction, while establishing physical and visual connections between floors.
The long-span structural design not only opens up the interior, creating a column-free work environment, but also employs a highly sustainable architectural/mechanical approach to address the climatic and air quality challenges particular to Beijing.