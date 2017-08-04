World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. IKEA Launches Home Solar Battery to Take on Tesla

IKEA Launches Home Solar Battery to Take on Tesla

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
IKEA Launches Home Solar Battery to Take on Tesla
Save this picture!
IKEA Launches Home Solar Battery to Take on Tesla, Courtesy of Solarcentury
Courtesy of Solarcentury

A new challenger has stepped into the ring of home solar batteries, and it’s a name you may recognize: global furniture retailer IKEA.

A competitor to Tesla’s now-available Powerwall home battery and solar roof system, IKEA’s home battery will be first sold in the UK, where owners of solar-powered homes can typically only sell excess energy produced back to the national grid at a loss. The battery pack will instead allow that power to be stored for later use, helping homeowners reduce their electricity bills by as much as 70 percent.

IKEA has partnered with LG and Sonnen to sell solar panels since 2013, but for battery production will be joining forces with the UK’s largest solar supplier, Solarcentury. The advantage IKEA offers is their mass-marketing abilities – allowing batteries to be sold at much lower prices than previously widely available. The batteries will start at just £3,000, compared to more than £5,000 for Tesla’s 14 kWh Powerwall.

Learn more about IKEA’s solar strategy in the video below:

Find out more about IKEA's solar program, here.

News via IKEA. H/T WIRED.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "IKEA Launches Home Solar Battery to Take on Tesla" 04 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877115/ikea-launches-home-solar-battery-to-take-on-tesla/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »