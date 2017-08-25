World
Francisco de Aguirre Building / Stein-Suazo Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 25 August, 2017
Francisco de Aguirre Building / Stein-Suazo Arquitectos
Francisco de Aguirre Building / Stein-Suazo Arquitectos, © Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

© Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld + 22

  • Architects

    Stein-Suazo Arquitectos

  • Location

    Américo Vespucio Nte 2500, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Collaborator

    Francisco Contreras Riffart

  • Area

    8440.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

From the architect. The project is a seven level office building. To reach an appropriate insertion of the building in a garden city model neighborhood, we performed several architecture operations.

Planters
Planters

From a pedestrian point of view we solved the relationship between the building and the corner at the street level by sinking the access which allows the separation of the public circulation from the building access. This whole level is provided with a unitary view where the full-empty relationship is leveled with the use of concrete walls which at the same time grant a basis connotation to the office space and a unified view to the commercial use of the building.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

On this concrete base rests a wooden U which surrounds and contains the office crystal box. Apart from separating uses, this wooden element is a climate regulator that protects the building from the north sun; in the south it decomposes in a horizontal view of the balconies which contain the green elements, the tree and the climbing plants which act as ending and filter, respectively. The green elements are also a replacement of the vegetation which previously existed in the area.

Elevations 01
Elevations 01

Additionally, the use of these wooden elements enables the elimination of shafts inside the free space of the office area allowing at the same time a smooth vertical development of the installations. In this way the future user of the spaces can maximize the distribution flexibility of the spaces inside the office.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Chile
Cite: "Francisco de Aguirre Building / Stein-Suazo Arquitectos" 25 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876610/edificio-francisco-de-aguirre-stein-suazo-arquitectos/>
