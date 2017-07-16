World
  3. Innovative and Beautiful Uses of Brick: The Best Photos of the Week

Innovative and Beautiful Uses of Brick: The Best Photos of the Week

Innovative and Beautiful Uses of Brick: The Best Photos of the Week

It can't be denied that architects love brick. The material is popular both for its warmth and for the diversity of expressions that can be achieved by applying it in a creative way—depending on the arrangement of individual bricks or the combination of bonds, it’s possible to arrive at a result that is both original and attractive. That ingenuity is what photographers like Hiroyuki Oki, Gustavo Sosa Pinilla, and François Brix, among others, have attempted to capture in their photographs. In these images, light is a key element of good composition, allowing the photographers to control the intensity of color and the contrast of masses and voids, as well as enhancing the incredible textures of the brick we love so much.

Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Experimental Brick Pavilion / Estudio Botteri-Connell

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Photographix

Tropical House Urveel / Design Work Group

© Photographix
© Photographix

phxindia

Brick Curtain House / Design Work Group 

© phxindia
© phxindia

Trieu Chie

LT House / Tropical Space

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Onnis Luque

Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

François Brix

Mons Memorial Museum / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit

© François Brix
© François Brix

Hiroyuki Oki

Termitary House / Tropical Space

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Su Shengliang

Chi She / Archi-Union Architects 

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

Atelier Alter

Yingliang Stone Archive / Atelier Alter

© Courtesy of Atelier Alter
© Courtesy of Atelier Alter

Luc Roymans

The Screen / DMOA architects

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
