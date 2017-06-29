World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. CCPM Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos

PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 29 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos
Save this picture!
PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos, © Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas +18

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

From the architect. PH is the name given to a traditional housing typology in Buenos Aires, characterised by its high density and low rise. Set in the last unit of a long plot, PH Lavalleja coexists with the neighbouring free plan, high rise residential buildings that surround it.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The views from them frame the scenario in which architecture emerges, opening possibilities for public space in the interior of the block. The update consists in disassembling the existing roofs and replacing them with a continuous envelope that links the different public spaces and mediates between interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Section BB - Section CC
Section BB - Section CC
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The rhythm of the existing infrastructure and the perimetral constraints are worked geometrically to generate the continuity of the envelope. A system of wooden surfaces and furniture is replicated throughout the interior, generating different situations by shifting materialities.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos" [PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos] 29 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874547/ph-lavalleja-ccpm-arquitectos/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »