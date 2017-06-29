PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos

+18

Construction Patricio Construye

Zinc Work Carlos Pambosian More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. PH is the name given to a traditional housing typology in Buenos Aires, characterised by its high density and low rise. Set in the last unit of a long plot, PH Lavalleja coexists with the neighbouring free plan, high rise residential buildings that surround it.

The views from them frame the scenario in which architecture emerges, opening possibilities for public space in the interior of the block. The update consists in disassembling the existing roofs and replacing them with a continuous envelope that links the different public spaces and mediates between interior and exterior.

The rhythm of the existing infrastructure and the perimetral constraints are worked geometrically to generate the continuity of the envelope. A system of wooden surfaces and furniture is replicated throughout the interior, generating different situations by shifting materialities.