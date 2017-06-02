World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Virtual Look Inside the Case Study House #2 by Sumner Spaulding and John Rex

A Virtual Look Inside the Case Study House #2 by Sumner Spaulding and John Rex

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Virtual Look Inside the Case Study House #2 by Sumner Spaulding and John Rex
This Virtual Reality article is sponsored by:
Saint-Gobain is not responsible for, and expressly disclaims liability for, damages of any kind arising out of use, reference to or reliance on any information contained on this site. No guarantee is given by Saint-Gobain that the information is correct, complete or up-to-date or will not infringe any copyright or other intellectual property right and Saint-Gobain does not endorse any of the information contained on this site. Although the ArchDaily website may provide links to other internet resources, including web sites, Saint-Gobain is not responsible for the accuracy or content of information in these sites. Links from the ArchDaily website to third-party sites do not constitute an endorsement by Saint-Gobain of the parties of their products or services.

The second house in Arts & Architecture magazine’s Case Study Houses program shows the hallmarks of the series: an emphasis on light-soaked living areas, indoor-outdoor living, strong horizontal lines dominated by a flat roof, and so on. It is distinguished, though, by particularly creative details linking the indoor and outdoor areas, and by a strong awareness of function.

At first glance the house is deceptively straightforward: a row of square rooms all fronted with floor-to-ceiling glass (with some panels divided into louvered windows), along with that familiar flat roof, give it a blocky appearance. But the architects included plenty of elements to offset those severe lines—starting with the most dramatic feature, a waving wall extending right from the border of the property to the house, providing privacy for the southern terrace and garden.

Save this picture!
A Virtual Look Inside the Case Study House #2 by Sumner Spaulding and John Rex, © Archilogic
© Archilogic

This curving wall continues from the carport directly into the entrance hall. Not only that, but the flower bed which it shelters on the garden side extends to indoor planting. Similarly, on the opposite side of the living area, the line of the hearth extends right through the window wall to the outdoor terrace. (Those window walls ensure of course that these details cannot be missed—as is apparent when walking through Archilogic’s 3D model.) Continuity of the color scheme (originally dark flooring and light ceilings, both inside and out) also furthered the aim of minimizing the separation between indoor and outdoor areas.

Save this picture!
© Archilogic
© Archilogic

Another striking detail is the wedge shape used for cabinets and other features throughout the house. The living room has two of these cases—one continuous with the angled hearth, one dividing the entrance hall from the dining area—and they are echoed in the bathrooms, ensuring that even these mundane areas feel far from prosaic. Outdoors, too, the tapering terraces prevent any sense of rigidity.

The house was designed for a family of four with a fondness for entertaining, and the practicalities were not overlooked. Both the entrance case and the pass-through kitchen countertop provide bar storage, while terraces on both north and south offer welcoming spaces in all weather (both a swimming pool and badminton court were also planned). Built-in cupboards in the bedrooms ensured ample storage, not to mention the extensive storage possibilities in the service yard, where a room with deep freeze allowed for quick offloading from the car.

Save this picture!
© Archilogic
© Archilogic

Experiencing this house in 3D really brings home the effectiveness of the indoor-outdoor design—the full-length windows on both sides of the house create a sense of vast space and openness, with the continuous lines of the serpentine wall and the hearth pulling the outside in. Although intended to maximize space, the concept relies on a fairly high square footage, both indoors (since furniture must be arranged away from the outside walls) and out (given the loss of privacy). But given a certain minimum of space, all that glass and light serves to double it.

Don't miss Archilogic's other models of Case Study Houses and seminal projects shared on ArchDaily—click here to see them all!

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Robynn Weldon. "A Virtual Look Inside the Case Study House #2 by Sumner Spaulding and John Rex" 02 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872704/a-virtual-look-inside-the-case-study-house-number-2-by-sumner-spaulding-and-john-rex/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »