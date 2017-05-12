RCR Arquitectes to Design Catalan Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! Rafael Aranda (left), Carme Pigem and Ramón Vilalta, founders of RCR Arquitectes and 2017 Pritzker Prize winners. Image © Javier Lorenzo Domínguez

The winners of the 2017 Pritzker Prize, RCR Arquitectes, has been selected to lead the proposal and design of the Catalan pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale. The news was announced yesterday by Santi Vila, Minister of Culture of the Generalitat of Catalonia, during the opening of this year’s Venice Biennale of Art.

The architects from Olot are the first confirmed participants of the next edition of the Architecture Biennale, which is being curated by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of the Ireland-based Grafton Architects. For the first time, the Institut Ramon Llull (IRL) made the selection without a call for public opinion. Speaking to El País, Vila explained that it is "an exceptional decision, agreed upon by the field and a worthy institutional recognition before RCR Arquitectes receives in Tokyo the most prestigious award in the field of architecture."

Via El País, El Periódico.