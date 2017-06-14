Auer Primary School / bergmeisterwolf architekten

-
Architects
Location39040 Auer, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy
Architect in ChargeGerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf with Modus architects
Area3700.0 m2
Project Year2014
Photographs
CollaboratorJürgen Prosch
Art projectLies Bielowski
From the architect. Two white rough-plastered structures silently embrace the early XIXth century school building. These volumes create a courtyard around an old chesnut tree that becomes the central element of the project.
Its leaves touch the facades and become an stylized motif covering them, reinforcing the strong link between old and new as well as the spirit of the new generation.