Canada Post Commemorates Canada’s 150th Anniversary with Habitat 67 Stamp

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 International and Universal Exposition or Expo 67 in Quebec, Canada Post, and renowned architect Moshe Safdie have revealed a celebratory stamp depicting Safdie’s iconic Habitat 67, which was unveiled as the Canadian Pavilion for the world fair.

The housing complex, commissioned by the Canadian government and the city of Montreal, now holds the status as a National Heritage Site and its commemorative stamp is the first of ten to be issued by Canada Post in celebration of the country’s 150th anniversary. Each stamp highlights a key moment in Canada’s history since its centennial in 1967.

Originally conceived as Safdie’s masters thesis project, Habitat 67 was quick to develop a reputation as an architectural and modernist sensation. Only 29 at the time, the Israeli-Canadian architect has since been greatly influential throughout Canada, with projects including National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson International Airport, and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

The unveiling of the stamp also coincides with Safdie Architects’ Habitat ‘67 vers l’avenir / The Shape of Things to Come, an exhibition of images, drawings, models and renderings from the archives that highlight the history and legacy of Habitat 67, and its impact on Safdie’s international work. More information about the exhibition can be found here.

