Look Inside a Collection of Parisian Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Mathieu Fiol

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin, alongside Mathieu Fiol, has recently completed the fifth collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" – this time in la Ville Lumière, Paris. Following Goodwin's insight into the spaces occupied by Nordic architectural offices, his look at studios both large and small lived in by London-based practices, his lens on a collection of Beijing-based studios and, most recently, his and Felix Nybergh's study of studios in Seoul, the project has now focused on the French capital.
Architecture-Studio
- In this space since: 1973
- Number of employees: 150
- Former use: herbalist
- Size: 2650sqm
Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW)
- In this space since: 1992
- Number of employees: 95
- Former use: art gallery
- Size: 1500sqm
Périphériques Marin + Trottin
- In this space since: 2000
- Number of employees: 15
- Former use: metal tube merchant
- Size: 240sqm
LAN
- In this space since: 2009
- Number of employees: 27
- Former use: clothing workshop
- Size: 150sqm
DATA
- In this space since: 2016
- Number of employees: 17
- Former use: artists' lofts
- Size: 265sqm
Laisné Roussel
- In this space since: 2011
- Number of employees: 18
- Former use: joinery and later manufacturer of food colorant
- Size: 375sqm
Philippe Rizzotti
- In this space since: 2016
- Number of employees: 6
- Former use: CIAT (Centre International des Arts de la Table) showroom
- Size: 110sqm
Richez Associates
- In this space since: 2007
- Number of employees: 72
- Former use: office
- Size: 950sqm
archi5
- In this space since: 2006
- Number of employees: 34
- Former use: printer of vinyl record sleeves
- Size: 900sqm
Nicolas Dorval-Bory
- In this space since: 2011
- Number of employees: 2
- Former use: electrical shop
- Size: 21sqm
Martinez Barat Lafore
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 2
- Former use: private dwelling
- Size: 100sqm
Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding)
- In this space since: 2010
- Number of employees: 5
- Former use: private dwelling
- Size: 50sqm
PARC
- In this space since: 2010
- Number of employees: 10
- Former use: printing house
- Size: 95sqm
Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés, Architecture et Urbanisme
- In this space since: 1995
- Number of employees: 110
- Former use: medical supplies warehouse
- Size: 1500sqm
Tanka Klyne
- In this space since: 2013
- Number of employees: 2
- Former use: scooter parking space
- Size: 30sqm
XTU
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 20
- Former use: office space
- Size: 100sqm
