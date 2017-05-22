Look Inside a Collection of Parisian Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Mathieu Fiol

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin, alongside Mathieu Fiol, has recently completed the fifth collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" – this time in la Ville Lumière, Paris. Following Goodwin's insight into the spaces occupied by Nordic architectural offices, his look at studios both large and small lived in by London-based practices, his lens on a collection of Beijing-based studios and, most recently, his and Felix Nybergh's study of studios in Seoul, the project has now focused on the French capital.

+32

Architecture-Studio

In this space since: 1973

Number of employees: 150

Former use: herbalist

Size: 2650sqm

Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW)

In this space since: 1992

Number of employees: 95

Former use: art gallery

Size: 1500sqm

Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Image © Marc Goodwin

Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Image © Marc Goodwin

Périphériques Marin + Trottin

In this space since: 2000

Number of employees: 15

Former use: metal tube merchant

Size: 240sqm

Périphériques Marin + Trottin. Image © Marc Goodwin

Périphériques Marin + Trottin. Image © Marc Goodwin

LAN

In this space since: 2009

Number of employees: 27

Former use: clothing workshop

Size: 150sqm

DATA

In this space since: 2016

Number of employees: 17

Former use: artists' lofts

Size: 265sqm

Laisné Roussel

In this space since: 2011

Number of employees: 18

Former use: joinery and later manufacturer of food colorant

Size: 375sqm

Philippe Rizzotti

In this space since: 2016

Number of employees: 6

Former use: CIAT (Centre International des Arts de la Table) showroom

Size: 110sqm

Richez Associates

In this space since: 2007

Number of employees: 72

Former use: office

Size: 950sqm

archi5

In this space since: 2006

Number of employees: 34

Former use: printer of vinyl record sleeves

Size: 900sqm

Nicolas Dorval-Bory

In this space since: 2011

Number of employees: 2

Former use: electrical shop

Size: 21sqm

Martinez Barat Lafore

In this space since: 2014

Number of employees: 2

Former use: private dwelling

Size: 100sqm

Martinez Barat Lafore. Image © Marc Goodwin

Martinez Barat Lafore. Image © Marc Goodwin

Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding)

In this space since: 2010

Number of employees: 5

Former use: private dwelling

Size: 50sqm

Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding). Image © Marc Goodwin

Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding). Image © Marc Goodwin

PARC

In this space since: 2010

Number of employees: 10

Former use: printing house

Size: 95sqm

Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés, Architecture et Urbanisme

In this space since: 1995

Number of employees: 110

Former use: medical supplies warehouse

Size: 1500sqm

Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés. Image © Marc Goodwin

Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés. Image © Marc Goodwin

Tanka Klyne

In this space since: 2013

Number of employees: 2

Former use: scooter parking space

Size: 30sqm

XTU

In this space since: 2014

Number of employees: 20

Former use: office space

Size: 100sqm

