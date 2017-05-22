World
  3. Look Inside a Collection of Parisian Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Mathieu Fiol

Look Inside a Collection of Parisian Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Mathieu Fiol

Look Inside a Collection of Parisian Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Mathieu Fiol
Richez Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin
Richez Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin, alongside Mathieu Fiol, has recently completed the fifth collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" – this time in la Ville Lumière, Paris. Following Goodwin's insight into the spaces occupied by Nordic architectural offices, his look at studios both large and small lived in by London-based practices, his lens on a collection of Beijing-based studios and, most recently, his and Felix Nybergh's study of studios in Seoul, the project has now focused on the French capital.

Architecture-Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Image © Marc Goodwin Richez Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin LAN. Image © Marc Goodwin +32

Architecture-Studio

  • In this space since: 1973
  • Number of employees: 150
  • Former use: herbalist
  • Size: 2650sqm

Architecture-Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin
Architecture-Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin
Architecture-Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin
Architecture-Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin

Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW)

  • In this space since: 1992
  • Number of employees: 95
  • Former use: art gallery
  • Size: 1500sqm

Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Image © Marc Goodwin
Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Image © Marc Goodwin
Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Image © Marc Goodwin
Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Image © Marc Goodwin

Périphériques Marin + Trottin

  • In this space since: 2000
  • Number of employees: 15
  • Former use: metal tube merchant
  • Size: 240sqm

Périphériques Marin + Trottin. Image © Marc Goodwin
Périphériques Marin + Trottin. Image © Marc Goodwin
Périphériques Marin + Trottin. Image © Marc Goodwin
Périphériques Marin + Trottin. Image © Marc Goodwin

LAN

  • In this space since: 2009
  • Number of employees: 27
  • Former use: clothing workshop
  • Size: 150sqm

LAN. Image © Marc Goodwin
LAN. Image © Marc Goodwin
LAN. Image © Marc Goodwin
LAN. Image © Marc Goodwin

DATA

  • In this space since: 2016
  • Number of employees: 17
  • Former use: artists' lofts
  • Size: 265sqm

DATA. Image © Marc Goodwin
DATA. Image © Marc Goodwin
DATA. Image © Marc Goodwin
DATA. Image © Marc Goodwin

Laisné Roussel

  • In this space since: 2011
  • Number of employees: 18
  • Former use: joinery and later manufacturer of food colorant 
  • Size: 375sqm

Laisné Roussel. Image © Marc Goodwin
Laisné Roussel. Image © Marc Goodwin
Laisné Roussel. Image © Marc Goodwin
Laisné Roussel. Image © Marc Goodwin

Philippe Rizzotti

  • In this space since: 2016
  • Number of employees: 6
  • Former use: CIAT (Centre International des Arts de la Table) showroom 
  • Size: 110sqm

Philippe Rizzotti. Image © Marc Goodwin
Philippe Rizzotti. Image © Marc Goodwin
Philippe Rizzotti. Image © Marc Goodwin
Philippe Rizzotti. Image © Marc Goodwin

Richez Associates

  • In this space since: 2007
  • Number of employees: 72
  • Former use: office
  • Size: 950sqm

Richez Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin
Richez Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin

archi5

  • In this space since: 2006
  • Number of employees: 34
  • Former use: printer of vinyl record sleeves
  • Size: 900sqm

archi5. Image © Marc Goodwin
archi5. Image © Marc Goodwin
archi5. Image © Marc Goodwin
archi5. Image © Marc Goodwin

Nicolas Dorval-Bory

  • In this space since: 2011
  • Number of employees: 2
  • Former use: electrical shop
  • Size: 21sqm

Nicolas Dorval-Bory. Image © Marc Goodwin
Nicolas Dorval-Bory. Image © Marc Goodwin
Nicolas Dorval-Bory. Image © Marc Goodwin
Nicolas Dorval-Bory. Image © Marc Goodwin

Martinez Barat Lafore

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 2
  • Former use: private dwelling
  • Size: 100sqm

Martinez Barat Lafore. Image © Marc Goodwin
Martinez Barat Lafore. Image © Marc Goodwin
Martinez Barat Lafore. Image © Marc Goodwin
Martinez Barat Lafore. Image © Marc Goodwin

Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding)

  • In this space since: 2010
  • Number of employees: 5
  • Former use: private dwelling
  • Size: 50sqm

Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding). Image © Marc Goodwin
Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding). Image © Marc Goodwin
Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding). Image © Marc Goodwin
Thomas Raynaud (BuildingBuilding). Image © Marc Goodwin

PARC

  • In this space since: 2010
  • Number of employees: 10
  • Former use: printing house
  • Size: 95sqm

PARC. Image © Marc Goodwin
PARC. Image © Marc Goodwin
PARC. Image © Marc Goodwin
PARC. Image © Marc Goodwin

Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés, Architecture et Urbanisme

  • In this space since: 1995
  • Number of employees: 110
  • Former use: medical supplies warehouse
  • Size: 1500sqm

Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés. Image © Marc Goodwin
Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés. Image © Marc Goodwin
Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés. Image © Marc Goodwin
Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés. Image © Marc Goodwin

Tanka Klyne

  • In this space since: 2013
  • Number of employees: 2
  • Former use: scooter parking space
  • Size: 30sqm

Tanka Klyne. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tanka Klyne. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tanka Klyne. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tanka Klyne. Image © Marc Goodwin

XTU

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 20
  • Former use: office space
  • Size: 100sqm

XTU. Image © Marc Goodwin
XTU. Image © Marc Goodwin
XTU. Image © Marc Goodwin
XTU. Image © Marc Goodwin

