World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Experience Renzo Piano's Valletta City Gate Through This Captivating Photo Series

Experience Renzo Piano's Valletta City Gate Through This Captivating Photo Series

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Experience Renzo Piano's Valletta City Gate Through This Captivating Photo Series

Within the framework of the recent election of Malta to the Presidency of the Council of the European Union—a position that will be held through June 2017—architectural photographer Danica O. Kus has created a photo series detailing Renzo Piano Building Workshop’s Valletta City Gate in Malta.

Completed in 2014, the project is composed of four parts: the Valletta City Gate and site, an open-air theater “machine,” a Parliament building, and landscaped space. Experience the project in beautiful detail though the photo series, after the break.

© Danica O. Kus Photography © Danica O. Kus Photography © Danica O. Kus Photography © Danica O. Kus Photography +22

Save this picture!
Experience Renzo Piano's Valletta City Gate Through This Captivating Photo Series, © Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography
Save this picture!
© Danica O. Kus Photography
© Danica O. Kus Photography

News via: Danica O. Kus Photography

Valletta City Gate / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

17 Architecture Project (Valletta) D.Franceschin, P.Colonna, P.Pires da Fonte, S.Giorgio-Marrano, N.Baniahmad, A.Boucsein, J.Da Nova, T.Gantner, N.Delevaux, N. Byrelid, R.Tse, B.Alves de Campos, J.LaBoskey, A.Panchasara, A.Thompson; S.Moreau Acoustics, Civil, Structural and MEP engineering Stone Consultant Theatre Consultant Landscaping Theatre Special Equipment From the architect.

Danica O. Kus Photography - Fine Art Arhitectual Photography

Danica O. Kus specialised in Fine Art, Architectural and Interior Photography; Architecture Photos, Architecture Photography, Design Editorial, Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Experience Renzo Piano's Valletta City Gate Through This Captivating Photo Series" 09 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868122/experience-renzo-pianos-valletta-city-gate-through-this-captivating-photo-series/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Danica O. Kus Photography

照片集：感受不一样的 Renzo Piano 瓦莱塔城门

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »