Construction Halted on Heatherwick's Pier 55 in New York

Construction on Heatherwick Studio’s undulating Pier 55 in New York has come to a screeching halt, following a ruling by a United States District Court judge last week that will require the project to undergo an intense wildlife impact review.

Last April, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave the project, located on the Hudson River in West Chelsea, the go-ahead, allowing initial construction to begin. But the district judge found that the Army Corps of Engineers had failed to properly consider the wide effects of the projects on the river wildlife.

The ruling is a major victory for the City Club of New York, who have been mostly unsuccessful in their fight against their park up until now.

Although the park has already received the support of Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo, and a range of local officials, ballooning cost estimates (from $130 million to $200 million), has lead to some skepticism in the community, and caused the project to be slightly redesigned earlier this year.Read more about the ruling and how the project will move forward, here.

News via the New York Times.