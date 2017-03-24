World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Chile
  5. Albert Tidy Arquitectos
  6. 2015
  7. Albert Tidy Architecture Studio / Albert Tidy Arquitectos

Albert Tidy Architecture Studio / Albert Tidy Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 24 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Albert Tidy Architecture Studio / Albert Tidy Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Albert Tidy Architecture Studio / Albert Tidy Arquitectos, © Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

© Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Arthur Dressler © Pablo Casals-Aguirre +9

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

From the architect. For fifteen years, our office was in an old house of the 30s in Providencia, space that was shared with my brother and sister, both architects, too, until in a period of prosperity, the house became too small. The wish to have the workplace within walking distance from where I lived, in addition to the frequent burglaries we suffered, forced us to itinerate from place to place for two years, looking for a permanent location.  

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

At the end of 2014, the office of an old law firm appeared on sale. It was the fourth floor of a 1956 building projected and built by architects Gustavo Kreft and Rodrigo de Ferrari, which had an area of 200 m2 and a 12m. The privileged view facing the top of the trees and the San Cristóbal hill in the background, the crossed ventilation and the 2.72m ceiling height, were reasons enough to materialise the purchase. In addition, the property was half way between my house – a six minute walk – and right across San Sebastian University where I work.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The refurbishment operation consisted basically in leaving the structural work and pulling down most of the partitions to integrate spaces which, in some cases, were replaced by lacquered shelves that do not reach the ceiling in order to provide a better continuity and lighting. 

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The only floor covering used was bright polished travertine marble cut along the vein 30cm by 60 cm, in a fastened layout.  All the walls were painted white to reflect the LED lighting work hidden behind trimmings and linear hanging equipment.  The windows were replaced by natural anodized aluminium profiles and thermopanels.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Chile
Cite: "Albert Tidy Architecture Studio / Albert Tidy Arquitectos" 24 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867762/albert-tidy-architecture-studio-albert-tidy-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »