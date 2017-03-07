World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 Types of Architecture Students

10 Types of Architecture Students

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
10 Types of Architecture Students
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Architecture students have a lot in common. We share a long-term committed relationship with coffee. We share an instinctive urge to collect random cardboard boxes for model-making. We share a university studio which, over time, becomes our ‘home away from home’. As we get to know our fellow students, however, we learn that the architecture studio hosts a micro-society of ten different, but lovable, characters.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘all-rounder’ is perhaps the student we strive to be – prompt, efficient, and organized. With a loaded arsenal of models, drawings, and books, no assignment is safe. The ‘all-rounder’ is ready for any situation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘running for marks’ student is a strident believer that the more they present their work to a professor, the more likely they are to break down the walls of skepticism. It can be frustrating at times, but one cannot help but watch is admiration as Mark showcases the same process model for six weeks.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘full attendance’ student will take a front-row seat at every lecture, whatever the weather. Even with looming portfolio deadlines, this dedicated student acts as a solo representative for their stressed colleagues, and hence a valuable point of contact.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘always questioning’ student typically sits beside the ‘full attendance’ student. In a two-hour lecture, they can’t help but wait until the last minute before creating an in-depth, reflective dialogue with the professor. Curiosity didn’t kill the cat, but it did kill everybody’s hopes of beating the lunchtime coffee queue.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘always absent’ student is a pioneer of a new architecture degree, typically three days per week, part-time. There isn’t much to say about this student, due to their consistent absence. In extreme cases, rumors spread throughout the studio that this student only exists in the imagination, ‘Fight Club’ style.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘geek’ student is a rising star. We can only stand in awe at their commitment, knowledge, and endless drive to explore as much of the architectural world as possible. With a laptop not out of place on the Starship Enterprise, this student is piloting the profession towards technological, innovative excellence.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

For most architecture students, a day consists of twenty-four fully-booked hours. Therefore, the ‘extra-curricular’ student urgently needs to explain where they find time to attend pottery workshops, origami classes, and photography society meetings. There is method in the madness however, as this student always finds a way to express these interests through architecture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘all time high’ student is the Tony Stark of the studio, with a wild imagination, chaotic schedule, and of course, alternative medical supplies. Young entrepreneurs could sell box-office tickets to the ‘all time high’ student’s crit, such is the intrigue around how professors will react to the idea of a flying aircraft carrier.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘always has help’ student has mastered the art of delegation, much to the frustration of their colleagues. Having made the calculation that all group members are given the same grade, this student elects to be the ‘observer-in-chief’.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

The ‘idea borrower’ is a distant relative of the ‘always has help’ student. The ‘idea borrower’ doesn’t just delegate their tasks to others, they outsource the entire design process. The end result resembles a ‘greatest hits’ of everybody else’s ideas, which is not only frustrating but often unconvincing. We can only assume it is their way of complimenting your ingenuity.

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters. 

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram or visit their website

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: The Leewardists. "10 Types of Architecture Students" 07 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806085/10-types-of-architecture-students/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »