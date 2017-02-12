Bates Smart Unveils Plans for Tallest Engineered Timber Building in Australia

Australia-based Bates Smart has released the plans for 5 King, a high-performance commercial space and the tallest engineered timber building in Australia. At 52 meters tall, the building will additionally feature the largest gross floor area (GFA) for an engineered timber office building worldwide.

Based on the concepts of connecting with nature and preserving the environment, 5 King will utilize a combination of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glue-laminated timber (Glulam) to achieve “the structural strength of concrete and steel with a low carbon footprint.”

+4

We see timber buildings as the next generation of workplace for a creative class looking for rich environments that enhance wellbeing and productivity, said Bates Smart Director Philip Vivian. The timber construction recalls the vernacular ‘Queenslanders’ as well as relating to the historic RNA pavilions, to create a site specific and innovative tall building that connects with nature. The buildings ‘verandah’ will be an edge condition that maximizes connection with the environment.

A 54-meter-long timber colonnade lined with cafés and restaurants will be featured on the ground level of the building, in order to serve as creative space outside the workplace, in addition to functioning as an entry to the building.

With its side core design, the building will offer 1,588 square meters of net leasable area (NLA) floorplates, with a total of 14,921 square meters available over its ten floors.

The building’s environmental goals will be reinforced through its use of a glass façade on the main south elevation that will maximize natural daylight, sunshades on the other façades to reduce energy consumption, rainwater harvesting, energy efficient lighting, optimized air conditioning, as well as end of trip facilities for 152 bicycles.

News via: Bates Smart.