Call for Entry: Ground Water Research Project - International School Khalifa Heritage and Environment Park

The International Khalifa Heritage School seeks interdisciplinary-minded students and young professionals to work collaboratively to develop innovative design solutions for a proposed Heritage and Environment Park. The park will occupy a critically important site at the southern gateway to Khalifa neighborhood and overlooking the 13th-century al-Ashraf Khalil and Fatima Khatun Domes, monuments of great heritage significance.

Design proposals will address goals of enhancing public open space, empowering community, fostering environmental awareness, celebrating heritage, stimulating economic activity, and improving accessibility and climate. Teams will examine techniques for converting groundwater present on the site from a liability to an asset that will provide functional and aesthetic benefits to the park and neighborhood. These dewatering strategies are intended to have applicability beyond Khalifa. In addition, after developing the design, part(s) of it will be piloted.

Eligibility: The International School is eligible to individuals with backgrounds in Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Urban Design, Engineering, Hydrology, Ecology, Community Development, Construction Management and other affiliated disciplines and professions.

There are no registration fees. Participants are responsible for travel and accommodation arrangements and expenses.

This project builds on five years of experience of Athar Lina Initiative in Khalifa, through integrated work that conceives of heritage as a vehicle for development. It is organized by Megawra-Built Environment Collective under the supervision of the Ministry of Antiquities and Cairo Governorate and funded by the American Embassy and the American Research Center in Egypt.

The project represents a partnership with the University of Oregon and Cornell University in collaboration with Takween Integrated Community Development. The International School will take place in Khalifa Community Center in Historic Cairo.