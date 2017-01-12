Hollywood: Design an Iconic Home of the Future

Arch Out Loud is partnering with Last House on Mulholland to host the HOLLYWOOD design competition. The competition asks participants to design a house of the future which demonstrates the use of innovative technology, integrative environmental strategies and capitalizes on the iconic prominence of its site beneath the famed Hollywood sign. The competition serves as a design charette generating ideas about the potential for what the site could become and how it can inspire the future of residential design.

The Hollywood sign itself has long served as a symbol of the neighborhood’s dominance over the motion picture industry and as a beacon for its aspiring talent. When it was erected in 1923, however, the Hollywood sign (then, Hollywoodland) was meant to serve as a real estate advertisement and not a logo for showbiz. Today, the icon’s popularity has led to incessant tourist traffic within the residential streets of the canyon below. The site for the Hollywood competition is located on an empty plot directly beneath the sign on Mulholland Hwy, which has been purchased by Steve Alper of Last House on Mulholland.

Its location on such a prominent site enables the project to gain widespread attention. Therefore, the project will seek to promote a positive mission and serve as an example for how future homes can be built and inhabited. As advancing technology continues to affect all aspects of daily life, social customs as well as living patterns will evolve and homes of the future should reflect such evolution. As climate change continues to impact energy consumption and production, rising sea levels, and water scarcity, all building especially those in coastal, arid cities like Los Angeles will need to find appropriate responses to address such concerns.

Rewards:

Prizes total $6,000

1st Place - $3,000 + Certificate

2nd Place - $2,000 + Certificate

3rd Place - $1,000 + Certificate

10 Honorable Mentions - Certificate & Publication

Directors Choice - Certificate & Publication

Owners Choice - Certificate & Publication

Jury:

Thom Mayne - Founder, Design Lead | Morphosis

David Basulto - Founder, Editor in Chief | ArchDaily

Tom Kundig - Principal | Olsen Kundig Architects

Jimenez Lai - Founder | Bureau Spectacular

Peter Zellner - Founder, Principal | ZELLNERandCompany

Jenny Wu - Principal | Oyler Wu Collaborative

Paul Petrunia - Founder | Archinect

Jonathan Segal - Founder | Jonathan Segal Architect

Heather Roberge - Founder, Design Lead | Murmur

Dwayne Oyler - Founderl | Oyler Wu Collaborative

Frank Clementi - Partner | Rios Clementi Hale Studios

Ron Radzinor - Founder, Partner | Marmol Radzinor

Christine Theodoropoulos - Dean | Cal Poly State University

Benjamin Ball - Founder | Ball-Nogues Studio

Greg Lindy - Owner | Lux Typographic + Design

Calendar:

Advanced Registration - January 3-14

Early Registration - January 15-26

Regular Registration - January 27- February 9th

Submission Deadline - February 10th

3D models, detailed CAD linework and a portfolio of site photos are available to competition participants.

www.archoutloud.com/hollywood

Contact arch out loud at info@archoutloud.com