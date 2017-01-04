The AR Celebrates 50 Years of Venturi's "Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture"

Save this picture! AD Classics: Vanna Venturi House / Robert Venturi. Image © Maria Buszek

The Architectural Review has recently published an article celebrating the 50th anniversary of Robert Venturi’s book, Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture, which is regarded as one of the most important writings about architecture since Le Corbusier’s Vers une Architecture. In the article, Martino Stierli—Chief Curator of Architecture and Design at the Museum of Modern Art—delves into the significance of Venturi’s work, the motivation behind it, its continuing impact, and more. Read the full article at the Architectural Review, here.

Update: Martino Stierli's article linked above has now drawn a response from none other than Denise Scott-Brown, who criticizes a number of errors—or as she calls them, "history slips"—in Stierli's article and accuses him of oversimplification in his tribute to Complexity and Contradiction. "Platform building seems to be the order of the day in this year-50 celebration," she writes. "Historians erect their own mountains and see whose yodel is the loudest." You can see her response, also at the AR, here.

Readers can view these articles for free as part of the AR's limited monthly allowance (unregistered users may read one free article per month, though registering for free will get users three articles monthly). Readers who have reached their limit of free articles for this month may need to subscribe for further access.