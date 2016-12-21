Video: Daniel Libeskind on the "Jungle" of New York City

“If you took the whole world and collapsed it into one little ball, you’d find it here, in this city.”

In this video from the Louisiana Channel, Daniel Libeskind talks about the chaotic beauty of and his love for New York City. Born in Poland, at the age of 13 Libeskind immigrated to New York, where he witnessed both the building and the collapse of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. Intimate with the site, Libeskind was later tasked with designing the masterplan for the World Trade Center's reconstruction.

Check out the video to hear the architect discuss the tolerance, complexities and fascination of his adopted home.

Via Louisiana Channel.

