World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Spain
  5. Carlos Seoane
  6. 2015
  7. Riveira Social Center / Carlos Seoane

Riveira Social Center / Carlos Seoane

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Riveira Social Center / Carlos Seoane
Save this picture!
Riveira Social Center / Carlos Seoane, © Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

© Héctor Santos © Héctor Santos © Héctor Santos © Juan Rodriguez +43

  • Architects

    Carlos Seoane

  • Location

    Praza de España, 15960 Ribeira, A Coruña, España

  • Architect in Charge

    Carlos Seoane

  • Area

    440.0 m2

  • Project year

    2015

  • Photography

    Héctor Santos , Juan Rodriguez

  • Collaborator Architects

    Oscar Fuertes, Eduardo Castrillón, Soledad Bugallo

  • Structural Engineer

    Marcial de la Fuente

  • Quantity surveyors

    Jesús Garcia, Luis Romero
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

THE LOCUS

The project of the Riveira Social Centre is situated in a plot of land in the Riveira County as part of the rural core of Oleiros District. It is an area characterized by the rural features of the buildings that surround it in a landscape where the granite element predominates. In reality, that is also a zone, where for centuries the construction was done by the know-how of many generations who found their means of subsistence in the territory and who recognized the terrain as their first identity. Thus, the first reference of the project has to do with that old aspect of a built landscape.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

THE PUBLIC SPACE

The definition of the public space is the point of departure in terms of the project’s strategy. The outside area which the building encompasses features the same relevance in the proposal as the construction itself.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

The project emphasizes on trying to achieve something more than just another built object and is concerned primarily with generating a public space which serves to host various types of social events through the articulation of its volumes. That public dimension gives especial importance to a rural environment where the public is limited almost solely to the nature of the roads around and their intersections. 

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

For the sake of strategy the project fragments the plan in two buildings so to establish a certain tension and create a public space between them.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

THE VERSATILITY

The project aims to simultaneously create a building which will be able to host different events as well as be transformed during the time.

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

The smaller building is to be allocated for office space for various neighborhood associations, whereas the bigger one, located on the northern edge of the land plot is to be used as a divisible multipurpose location. Sliding panels shall manage to turn the latter into smaller areas, and will be able to function as exhibition halls, an auditorium for conferences in addition to classrooms of different sizes according to the various activities.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

Within the understanding of a variable-function building whenever needed, all furniture has been designed to be easily stored in stacks. Therefore, it will be easy to adapt the social building to different uses such as conferences, classrooms, workshops and exhibitions. Therefore, the basic structure of the spaces will not have to be altered. 

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos
© Héctor Santos

Ultimately, we have tried to achieve a respectful building towards the surroundings, versatile in its uses and capable of generating a public space where public areas for social interaction are scarce.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Center Spain
Cite: "Riveira Social Center / Carlos Seoane" [Centro Social de Riveira / Carlos Seoane] 21 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801888/riveira-social-center-carlos-seoane/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »