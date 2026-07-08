AE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez

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Houses • Architects: Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 491 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Amy Bello

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Helvex Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Ezequiel Aguilar Martínez

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Néstor Ramón Zárate Ibarra

General Construction: TRIPLET

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GRADO 50

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Text description provided by the architects. AE House is located in Haras del Bosque, a real estate development and nature reserve in southeastern Puebla, Mexico. The site's dense vegetation guides the home's relationship with the landscape and establishes a sense of shelter from its immediate surroundings.