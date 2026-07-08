AE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez

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Architects: Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez
- Area: 491 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Amy Bello
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Manufacturers: Helvex
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Lead Architect: Ezequiel Aguilar Martínez
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Néstor Ramón Zárate Ibarra
- General Construction: TRIPLET
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GRADO 50
Text description provided by the architects. AE House is located in Haras del Bosque, a real estate development and nature reserve in southeastern Puebla, Mexico. The site's dense vegetation guides the home's relationship with the landscape and establishes a sense of shelter from its immediate surroundings.