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AE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez

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AE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairAE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Exterior PhotographyAE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Interior Photography, GlassAE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 5 of 25AE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
  • Architects: Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  491
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Amy Bello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Helvex
  • Lead Architect: Ezequiel Aguilar Martínez
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Néstor Ramón Zárate Ibarra
  • General Construction: TRIPLET
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GRADO 50
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AE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Exterior Photography
© Amy Bello

Text description provided by the architects. AE House is located in Haras del Bosque, a real estate development and nature reserve in southeastern Puebla, Mexico. The site's dense vegetation guides the home's relationship with the landscape and establishes a sense of shelter from its immediate surroundings.

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Cite: "AE House / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez" [Casa AE / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1056255/ae-house-taller-ezequiel-aguilar-martinez> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Amy Bello

AE住宅 / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez

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