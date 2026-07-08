Explicit Bodies, Hidden Bodies Exhibition / Vão

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Architects: Vão
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Marília Camelo
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Lead Architects: Anna Juni, Enk te Winkel e Gustavo Delonero
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
- Project Team: Luiza Souza, Maria Vizeu, Gabriel Wissenbach
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Fernanda Carvalho Lighting Design
- General Construction: Poro Arquitetura
- Curators: Agnaldo Farias, Adolfo Montejo Navas
- Visual Design: Estúdio Campo
- Lighting Installation: Ilumina Jão
Text description provided by the architects. The body is the first trench of existence, state the curators of "Corpos explícitos, corpos ocultos" (Explicit Bodies, Hidden Bodies). By evoking the image of a border and preceding it with the word "first," the phrase provokes us to think about what other existential boundaries might be implicit within it. While the limits of the material body might outline a first image, the broader scope of the phrase can also lead us to reflect on other, less explicit bodies, such as psychic and spiritual ones.