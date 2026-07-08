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Help Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura

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Help Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenHelp Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenHelp Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 4 of 21Help Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenHelp Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Urban Design
  • Category: Urban Design
  • Technical Team: HelpAge International
  • Project Coordination: Diego Collazos
  • Technical Specialist: Sion Jones
  • Project Officer: Daniela Vásquez
  • Agroecology Specialist: Andrea Fajardo
  • Communications: Nelson Tamayo
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Help Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé

Text description provided by the architects. Let us talk about the relationship between architecture and care—about how public space can become gentler when it recognizes diverse, more fragile bodies with specific needs.

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Yemail Arquitectura
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Cite: "Help Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura" [Huertas Urbanas Help Age / Yemail Arquitectura ] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1055892/help-age-urban-gardens-yemail-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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