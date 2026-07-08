Help Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura

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Architects: Yemail Arquitectura
- Area: 362 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé
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Lead Architects: Antonio Yemail, Natalia Carrero, Sebastián Torres
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- Category: Urban Design
- Technical Team: HelpAge International
- Project Coordination: Diego Collazos
- Technical Specialist: Sion Jones
- Project Officer: Daniela Vásquez
- Agroecology Specialist: Andrea Fajardo
- Communications: Nelson Tamayo
Text description provided by the architects. Let us talk about the relationship between architecture and care—about how public space can become gentler when it recognizes diverse, more fragile bodies with specific needs.