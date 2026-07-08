Lina Building / IDEIA1

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Architects: IDEIA1
- Area: 956 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Gabriel Konrath
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Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Portobello
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Coordination: Cristina Martins, Rafael Marques
- Project Team: Stefan Maier
- Architectural Offices: IDEIA1
- Interior Design: IDEIA1
- Landscape Architecture: IDEIA1
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Carpeggiani Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: SGP Projetos e Consultoria Ambiental
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SGP Projetos e Consultoria Ambiental
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Fos
Text description provided by the architects. Lina is a refuge amidst the bustle of the city. Located in a residential neighborhood in Porto Alegre, the building is surrounded by excellent urban infrastructure and quality of life. The significant presence of vegetation on Marcelo Gama Street, the proximity to leisure spaces, and the quiet neighborhood transform Lina into a place to pause.