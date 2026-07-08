Lina Building / IDEIA1

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Residential Architecture, Apartments • Architects: IDEIA1

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 956 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Gabriel Konrath

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Portobello Manufacturers:

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Coordination: Cristina Martins, Rafael Marques

Project Team: Stefan Maier

Architectural Offices: IDEIA1

Interior Design: IDEIA1

Landscape Architecture: IDEIA1

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Carpeggiani Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: SGP Projetos e Consultoria Ambiental

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SGP Projetos e Consultoria Ambiental

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Fos

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Text description provided by the architects. Lina is a refuge amidst the bustle of the city. Located in a residential neighborhood in Porto Alegre, the building is surrounded by excellent urban infrastructure and quality of life. The significant presence of vegetation on Marcelo Gama Street, the proximity to leisure spaces, and the quiet neighborhood transform Lina into a place to pause.