Casaluna / Anarquitectura

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Houses • Architects: Anarquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ivana Rodriguez Duluc

Lead Architects: Ronny Nunez, Felix Adames

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Julie Peña

Interior Design: P109 Interiores

Landscape Architecture: MMAP, Verde Olivo

Construction: Anarquitectura

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Text description provided by the architects. CasaLuna is located on a 2,650 m² coastal plot in Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas. The longitudinal configuration of the site establishes a central axis that organizes the ground floor into two perimeter volumes articulated by an interior courtyard. This strategy favors cross-ventilation, the entry of natural light, and visual continuity toward the Atlantic Ocean.