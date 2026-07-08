  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. VVS House / MCL Studio

VVS House / MCL Studio

Save

VVS House / MCL Studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVVS House / MCL Studio - Image 3 of 17VVS House / MCL Studio - Image 4 of 17VVS House / MCL Studio - Exterior PhotographyVVS House / MCL Studio - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
  • Architects: MCL Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Lead Architect: Juan Micieli
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Ernesto Villanueva, Josefina Abate, G. Mosquera, Pedro Peirano, Santiago Gallo, Roberto Alfie
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
VVS House / MCL Studio - Image 7 of 17
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Facing a vast golf course in a low-density neighborhood with abundant vegetation, the house was born from the desire to establish a constant connection with a high-quality outdoor space. The central inspiration comes from two clear references: the traditional portico form and the Brutalist logic of the Paulista school, synthesized in the idea of the house as "the machine of its own construction." The guiding concept is that the structure does not merely support, but is inhabited: every space is the result of a structural decision, generating atmospheres that evoke different emotions and engage those who live in them.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MCL Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "VVS House / MCL Studio" [Casa VVS / MCL Studio] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1054983/vvs-house-mcl-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Gonzalo Viramonte

VVS住宅 / MCL Studio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags