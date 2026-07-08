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Aunt Val’s House / Márcio Flávio Motta

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
  • Project Team: Arqliq, Lucca Brigatto, Bernardo Barcellos
  • Consultants: Limonge de Almeida Consultoria e Projetos, Paulo Scafutto
  • City: Juiz de Fora
  • Country: Brazil
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Aunt Val’s House / Márcio Flávio Motta - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Beam
© André Miguel Coronha

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a mountainous region with a highland tropical climate, this house sits at an elevation of 900 meters in the so-called "upper city" of Juiz de Fora.

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Cite: "Aunt Val’s House / Márcio Flávio Motta" [Casa da Tia Val / Márcio Flávio Motta] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1054039/aunt-vals-house-marcio-flavio-motta> ISSN 0719-8884

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© André Miguel Coronha

瓦尔阿姨之家 / Márcio Flávio Motta

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