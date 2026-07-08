Aunt Val’s House / Márcio Flávio Motta

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Arqliq, Lucca Brigatto, Bernardo Barcellos

Consultants: Limonge de Almeida Consultoria e Projetos, Paulo Scafutto

City: Juiz de Fora

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a mountainous region with a highland tropical climate, this house sits at an elevation of 900 meters in the so-called "upper city" of Juiz de Fora.