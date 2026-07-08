Aunt Val’s House / Márcio Flávio Motta

•
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
-
Architects: Márcio Flávio Motta
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:André Miguel Coronha
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Arqliq, Lucca Brigatto, Bernardo Barcellos
- Consultants: Limonge de Almeida Consultoria e Projetos, Paulo Scafutto
- City: Juiz de Fora
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a mountainous region with a highland tropical climate, this house sits at an elevation of 900 meters in the so-called "upper city" of Juiz de Fora.